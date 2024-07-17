Top 3 budget-friendly summer destinations — study

MANILA, Philippines — Pinoy Gen Zs simply love to travel!

They will use every opportunity that they find to explore the world and create fascinating new experiences for themselves. Unfortunately, they are one of the most financially constrained to do so because, given their age and educational status, they most likely do not have a steady income yet. But they do not lack the readiness and eagerness to explore places close to home or embark on their first adventure abroad.

“Everyone loves a great bargain, and Pinoy Gen Zs are no exception. They will go the extra mile to seek out value for money option, particularly on activities and things they don’t want to miss out on, including travel,” stated Michael Hwang, Country Director for the Philippines at Agoda.

To help Pinoy Gen Zs see the world for less, digital travel platform Agoda spotlights three ‘budgetarian’ travel options at varying levels of budget-friendliness for travelers both local and abroad. All of course without breaking the bank.

To this, Hwang said: “As the popular Gen Z meme goes, it’s sometimes challenging to splurge on the things we care about ‘in this economy’.”

The brand’s "budgetarian" suggestions are:

Baguio

Don’t sweat the bargain hunt in the "City of Pines"! With prices starting from P1,000, it’s a budget getaway in more ways than one.

Savvy savers, particularly the Gen Zs, are discovering the joys of thrifting—or ukay-ukay, as it is known locally—for its blend of cost-effectiveness and eco-conscious ethos. Baguio is not only known for its strawberry farms and cool weather; it is also famous for its ukay-ukay hotspots along Session Road and Harrison Road, offering tenacious bargain hunters a variety of pre-loved branded apparel and shoes at compelling prices.

Baguio is associated with all things cool, even in the literal sense, thanks to its lower temperatures. It makes Baguio a refreshing choice for an economical getaway. With Agoda, travelers can book buses to Baguio for under P800 and accommodation starting around P1,000 per night. Coupled with the savings from all the great clothing deals at the ukay-ukay, a trip to Baguio makes for an ideal escape for the stylish savvy spender.

Iloilo

Go off the grid in the "City of Love"!

Accommodation prices, starting from P2,800 per night, offer great bang for your buck.

Agoda recently named Iloilo the most affordable tourist destination in the Philippines. Iloilo made the company's Cheapest Destinations in Asia list because of the average room rate of P2,800 throughout the months of April and May. While it is most known for its beautifully preserved Spanish structures, to reduce Iloilo to merely a hub of colonial heritage would mean missing out on the full range of experiences it can offer.

Beyond the historic cityscape, Iloilo’s Gigantes Islands boasts of pristine white-sand beaches, providing an affordable seaside vacation and the perfect opportunity for a heat-busting dip, too. Meanwhile, adventure-seekers may opt for a refreshing trek up the Bucari Mountain Range, known as the “Summer Capital of Iloilo,” which offers cool temperatures and lush scenery.

Iloilo’s strategic location makes it a great hub to explore, making it a great value trip altogether for those with a bit more to spare.

Japan

Ready, jet set, Japan for that trip abroad!

While prices start at P5,000, it’s an investment that’s worth it.

Gen Zs, with their strategic budgeting, are not averse to spending on experiences and purchases that they perceive to be an investment for their personal growth, says Nomura Research Institute, which did a study on Gen Zs’ spending habits. And where better to find your ‘ikigai’, or sense of purpose, than Japan! And perhaps the best part: Temperatures in the Japan don’t usually peak above 30°C until July, making it a great destination to escape the summer heat.

Travelers can book a range of great activities via Agoda, including the impressive interactive art installations at TeamLab Planets Tokyo. Or rise to great heights and witness the Japanese skyline come to life at the Tokyo Tower Observatory. These quintessential experiences are a must when visiting the Land of The Rising Sun, and each is available for under P2,000.

Airfare may be the primary financial consideration when planning a trip to Japan, but quick savings can be made by booking the accommodation and flight together, often leading to additional discounts. When it comes to accommodations, one of the capsule hotels in Tokyo’s Shinjuku district should be good for Gen Zs. Or stay close to the airport by booking accommodations in Narita, Japan’s destination that made Agoda’s Cheapest Destinations ranking.