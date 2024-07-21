LIST: Cruise destinations, stops around the Philippines

The Clear Waters Expedition cruise in Palawan takes guests to the Darocotan Shipwreck and includes snorkeling sessions.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has more than 7,000 islands spread across Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. Each island presents different pleasures and comforts depending on where they are located, how developed they are, and what nature has to offer.

The country is home to world-renowned white-sand beaches. It is a vacationist’s haven for its city attractions, mountain ranges, forest covers, extreme adventures and culinary traditions.

These are coveted travel destinations for both domestic and foreign tourists, who make sure they get to see and experience first-hand what the hottest Philippine destinations have to offer.

So, trips are planned according to one’s days off work — road trips to destinations that are not too far and are accessible by land travel, and plane rides for destinations separated by sea from one’s point of origin. These are traditional ways of getting to and from places one wants to visit.

But there is another way of getting to places, and it offers a totally different perspective — cruising.

Travel takes a bit longer, but it is more economical, and it is a whole new experience worth spending time on as travelers enjoy the breeze and the view from the sea.

Klook’s new partnership with 2Go brings the opportunity for travelers to arrive at popular island destinations by taking a cruise for as low as P2,290. From generous baggage allowance and readily available onboard entertainment to cozy meals, comfortable chairs and shortened travel time, traveling by water provides all the benefits and twice the fun.

Currently, 2Go offers routes to Coron, Puerto Princesa, Cebu and Caticlan.

Ferry to El Nido, Palawan, by Jomalia Shipping Lines.

If this has piqued your interest, transportation is not Klook’s only new offering.

At El Nido, visitors may experience the 3 Days/2 Nights Clear Waters Expedition in Palawan, which brings them across the many islands of the Calamian archipelago.

Further into this trip, they will discover the Darocotan shipwreck, and beautiful coral reefs alongside a marine conservationist who will guide guests through the snorkeling sessions. Additionally, this tour treats offers a feast of traditional dishes, such as grilled seafood, by the beachside.

The adventure does not end there. Islands away from the beautiful El Nido is the wonderous Coron. While the trip can be daunting, boarding the Coron-El Nido Ferry by Jomila Shipping Lines will reduce the 12-hour travel time by car to just about four hours. Alternatively, if coming from Manila, travelers can take the Manila to/from Coron Cruise by 2Go and sail in comfort to not miss out on the activities available in Coron, such as the Coron Electric Bike Tour.

The tour lets travelers visit the uncrowded gems on the island with an e-bike. With a local guide, the tour goes to Siete Pecados, which is a highly recommended snorkeling spot, the saltwater Maquinit Hot Springs, Cabo Beach, and a hearty lunch at Kina John’s Restaurant with the relaxing view of the rice fields.

Enjoy Coron's Electric Bike Tour.

Bohol is another tropical paradise that must be “discovered.” If coming from Cebu after taking the Manila to and from Cebu Cruise by 2Go, travelers have the option to take the skies or traverse the seas with Klook’s Cebu-Bohol Ferry by OceanJet.

The island’s classic destinations include the Baclayon Church and Chocolate Hills. In addition to these, Panglao Parasaling is an activity that should not be missed because it offers fliers with the amazing view of Bohol’s lush green islands, pristine beaches, and vibrant coral reefs.

Parasailing in Panglao, Bohol.

Travelers can end the trip on a high note by booking a Star City Ticket in Manila. With unlimited access to 30 rides and attractions in this thrilling amusement park, they are bound to experience some of the most endorphin-inducing attractions.

End your trip with a visit to Star City.

