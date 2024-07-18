Doraemon-themed cable cars launched in Hong Kong's Ngong Ping 360; discounts for Filipinos

Since Doraemon is widely popular worldwide, Ngong Ping hope this project will resonate not only with local guests but also attract overseas fans.

MANILA, Philippines — Hong Kong’s Ngong Ping 360 recently launched Doraemon-themed cable cars.

The preparation for the Doraemon and Friends in Ngong Ping 360 began before managing director James Tung took office and he joined the team in the preparation process about two months ago.

Tung and his team arranged a flash mob of Doraemon's portraits at Ngong Ping, where the entire company came together with 1,500 students and volunteers to achieve this feat.

He believes everyone has felt the charm of Doraemon. He is a timeless and iconic character in animation and comics that spans generations. His comics and animations have been distributed in dozens of countries and remain immensely popular today.

Since Doraemon is widely popular worldwide, Ngong Ping 360 hope this project will resonate not only with local guests but also attract overseas fans. They aim to contribute to making Hong Kong a city of grand events.

Ngong Ping 360 has always been committed to organizing events with different themes as a popular tourist attraction in Hong Kong. They aim to bring a sense of freshness and enrich the travel experience for their guests.

Each summer, they prepare different activities to attract both locals and tourists to visit Ngong Ping 360 during the holiday season. This includes last year's Rubber Duck and this year's Doraemon. Both last year's and this year's projects have been citywide events. While the event content, installations, and intellectual properties are different, Tung believes they are equally appealing to both residents and visitors.

The various Doraemon-related events happening in different locations are seen as opportunities to create a festive atmosphere and bring joy to both residents and visitors. Rather than considering it competition, they believe it is a collaborative effort that brings better promotional benefits.

Ngong Ping 360 is offering an exclusive promotion for Filipino travelers. From June 19 to December 31, Filipino visitors can present their passports at the Holiday 360 Information Centre at Ngong Ping Village to collect discount coupons (15% off on selected products at Ngong Ping 360 retail shops and tenants).

RELATED: Hong Kong sees rise in Filipino tourists, remains top destination

