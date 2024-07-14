5 alternative, visa-free destinations for Filipino travelers

MANILA, Philippines — Digital travel platform Agoda, digging deep into its recent booking data, has unveiled the top 5 visa-free destinations frequented by Filipino travelers.

Hong Kong, Singapore, Bangkok, Taipei and Kuala Lumpur stood out among the 69 visa-free countries that Filipinos have access to as listed by the Henley Passport Index.

Highlighting ease of travel within regions where visa requirements are waived, the platform pointed out that proximity of destination and short flight durations as well as availability of direct flights as additional factors why these five Asian destinations have become top favorites of Filipino travelers.

Additionally, a variety of price points for accommodations and flights that cater to budget-conscious tourists make travel to these five destinations more economical. Familiarity with the destinations' key attractions and activities, such as Hong Kong's Disneyland, Singapore's Marina Bay Sands, Bangkok's Grand Palace, Taipei's Night Markets and Kuala Lumpur's Petronas Towers, also contribute to their popularity.

Mike Hwang, Agoda’s Country Director for the Philippines, shared: "Hong Kong and Singapore are favorites among Filipino travelers for their seamless accessibility and abundant attractions. Our aim is to continually provide reliable holiday offerings and end-to-end travel booking services to a range of destinations to meet the diverse interests and desires of travelers, whether they're seeking urban excitement or exploring new, visa-free destinations."

However, for those keen to explore beyond the well-trodden paths, Agoda highlights five alternative and less-traveled visa-free destinations that are known for their distinctive charm: Nantou (Taiwan), Penang (Malaysia), Krabi (Thailand), The Maldives and Bandar Seri Begawan (Brunei Darussalam).

Nantou, Taiwan

A welcome respite from the bustling cityscape, Nantou in Taiwan is a natural wonderland. It is home to the picturesque Sun Moon Lake and the architectural marvel Shuanglong Rainbow Suspension Bridge. It also provides an opportunity to delve into the heart of Taiwanese tea culture, making it a serene alternative to Taipei’s urban buzz.

Unique street art in Penang, Malaysia.

Penang, Malaysia

Malaysia’s Penang beckons with its historical allure, famous street food and unique art scene. A different experience from Kuala Lumpur's modern glitz, it is a haven for culture enthusiasts and foodies alike. A lot of people come here for a food trip like no other.

Krabi in Thailand boasts of white-sand beaches.

Krabi, Thailand

Those looking to swap the lively streets of Bangkok for idyllic white-sand beaches will find solace in Krabi, Thailand. This maritime paradise boasts of pristine coastlines, crystal-clear waters, and a more relaxed pace of life. With terrific flight connectivity to boot!

The Maldives has come to be synonymous with luxury water villas.

The Maldives

The Maldives is a tropical haven of idyllic atolls and luxurious resorts. Officially called the Republic of Maldives, it is a world away from the hustle and bustle of city life. This country and archipelagic state is just in South Asia.

The Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque in the city of Bandar Seri Begawan in Brunei Darussalam.

Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei Darussalam

Night markets and opulent mosques define Brunei’s capital, with its name translating to “City of the Blessed One.”

Bandar Seri Begawan, known to locals simply as Bandar or “The City,” balances being the center of the nation’s commerce while showcasing its rich heritage and cultural identity. This remarkable city presents a different dynamic from its regional counterparts and offers a great way to immerse in the unique Bruneian culture and history.

While the top destinations remain popular with Filipinos, exploring alternative locations presents opportunities for discovery and relaxation amid natural wonders and culturally rich environments. In addition to over four million holiday properties, the Agoda platform also offers over 130,000 flight routes and thousands of activities that can be packaged together for convenient booking — ideal for those looking to embark on an exploratory journey to one of these fulfilling visa-waived destinations for Filipino travelers.

When visa problems often seemed to disrupt travel preparations, there has never been a more convenient and more relaxed time to travel now that visa-free destinations are ready and willing to accommodate excited travelers.

