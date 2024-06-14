Airline raffles off free international roundtrip flights to OFWs

MANILA, Philippines — Local airline Cebu Pacific marked National Migrants' Day by raffling off free international flights to aspiring and current Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs).

Commemorated last June 7, the National Migrants' Day celebration was organized by the Department of Migrant Workers and saw six OFWs as raffle winners of roundtrip tickets to any of Cebu Pacific's international destinations.

The intention behind the initiative was for raffle winners to reunite with loved ones or go on vacation, either abroad or back home.

"We are happy to celebrate National Migrants' Day by awarding a token of appreciation for the immeasurable contributions of overseas workers to our country," said Cebu Pacific's Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer Candice Iyog.

The airline recently took part in an overseas job fair in Tacloban where 5,000 job opportunities in countries like Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates were offered. The job fair also aimed to address needs in healthcare, hospitality, accounting, skilled trades and other sectors.

"These initiatives not only provide joy and recognition but also reflect the importance of their contributions to our country," said United Filipino Global Chairperson Gemma Sotto. "Let us continue to uplift the lives of Filipino workers and ensure that they feel valued and appreciated."

