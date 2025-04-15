'Star Wars' actress Daisy Ridley shares Palawan photos while shooting 'The Last Resort'

MANILA, Philippines — British "Star Wars" actress Daisy Ridley is enjoying her time in Palawan where she's currently shooting the Hollywood film "The Last Resort."

The movie, where she stars opposite fellow "Star Wars" alum Alden Ehrenreich, sees Ridley as Brooke who is — wanting to prove herself of running her father's hotel empire — is scouting for a new resort location in the Philippines.

There she meets Ehrenreich's Ben, an expatriate pilot who helps her discover the nation's beauty.

"As love and duty collide, Brooke must choose between the life she's built and the one she's only just begun to love," the movie's synopsis ends.

Ridley shared some photos of Palawan beyond the film's production, including one of her reading a book and looking out into the ocean.

The carousel also includes videos of a boat surveying the different islands and a zoom-in on a monitor lizard.

"The Philippines so far feat. paradise, monitor lizards, commuting to work by boat, sunsets and beautiful views everywhere you look," Ridley wrote in her post's caption, adding onsite production was two weeks underway.

Donald Petrie, whose past rom-coms include "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Day," "Miss Congeniality," and "Just My Luck," is directing "The Last Resort" on a script by Karen McCullah, who was born in the Philippines as her father was assigned with the United States Navy to perform counterespionage duties.

Businessman Manuel V. Pangilinan will serve as an executive producer together with Ernesto "Bong" Sta. Maria. Jr. and Raja Collins.

Local actors Mylene Dizon, Tetchie Agbayani, Tonton Gutierrez, Dylan Menor, Ryrie Sophia, and Ricci Chan are all expected to appear in the film.

Filipino-American "Lilo and Stitch" and "General Hospital" actress Tia Carrere recently joined the cast as Reyna, who owns a number of resorts in the movie, as did her "Easter Sunday" co-star Jo Koy.

