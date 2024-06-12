Cebu Pacific now flies Clark-Singapore daily

MANILA, Philippines — Cebu Pacific is now flying daily from Clark to Singapore, and recently renewed its decades-long partnership with the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

The Philippine low-cost airline and STB renewed its memorandum of understanding last June 6, highlighting on its "Fly, Stay and Cruise" campaign.

It highlighted the increased frequency of its flights from Clark. Previously, the Clark-Singapore route flew thrice a week. With the renewed partnership, there will be daily flights for Clark-Singapore.

Previous routes to Singapore from its two other hubs, Cebu and Manila, remain the same. CebPac flies thrice daily from Manila to Singapore, while the Cebu-Singapore route has daily flights.

Curated by the stars

It also announced the involvement of celebrity couple and known travel junkies Megan Young and Mikael Daez.

"To mark over a decade of partnership, introducing Mikael and Megan as ambassadors of this endeavor. We'll be creating exclusive content with them. They will introduce different parts or facets of Singapore that may inspire viewers to visit Singapore again," said Michelle de Guzman, Cebu Pacific Marketing Director, to Philstar.com.

De Guzman said the exclusive content will be tailor-made for the husband-and-wife tandem.

"These will be off-the-beaten paths, cultural neighborhoods as well as the food spots that not a lot of people know about. Those will be featured," she said, adding that the destinations will be the ones that will attract the couple.

According to their data, the Philippines was Singapore’s sixth largest source market for tourism last year, with nearly 700,000 tourist arrivals, an 81% increase from 2022.

Cebu Pacific currently flies to 35 domestic and 25 international destinations spread across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

In terms of the airline's avid fans of its Piso Sale, De Guzman has advice for them.

"Watch out for our upcoming sale. It can differ when it comes to travel periods. You can check the web site or official social media pages frequently. Check our app. Sometimes we make new available routes, 30 minutes ahead of its announcement," she said.

