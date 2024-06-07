Savor the taste of summer at Park Inn by Radisson Davao

MANILA, Philippines — Plunge into a refreshing, vibrant and feel good stay at Park Inn by Radisson Davao, one of the city’s premier accommodations, which was recently honored the Certificate of Excellence from Tripadvisor’s Traveler’s Choice Awards 2024.

Escape to a weekend staycation with the Summer Vibes package at P4,588 in one of the hotel’s contemporary standard rooms, complete with a buffet breakfast for two at the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant, VANDA.

Additionally, the booking provides guests with the privilege to access the pool deck which houses an adult and children’s pool, complemented by a pool bar. Best time to dip in the pool? Between 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. where you can witness the stunning transition from day to night, while taking in the mesmerizing city skyline of Davao. This package is available until July 8.

Elevate the ultimate summer staycation with a selection of Summer Coolers, priced at P150 each—quench your thirst with the refreshing watermelon-based Watermelon Fizz; Havana, a delightful mix of pineapple and coconut; a strawberry and mangosteen concoction Daba-daba; along with the Samarefic, a refreshing mix of cucumber and lemon with a kick of ginger; and cool off with the lychee-based cooler, Dabaw Breeze.

Who can say no to desserts? Indulge in Summer Desserts that will definitely satisfy your sweet-tooth and cool you off at the same time. The selection of desserts starts from P300, kicking off with the good-for-sharing Banana Split Trio, the Malagos Chocolate Brownie topped with homemade vanilla ice cream, and the classic summer favorite, Buko Halo-halo.

A surprising yet delightful aftertaste waits you with the Wasabi Ice Cream Cake. It will make you crave for it! And if you want a non-ice cream based dessert, the custardy and milky Macapuno Leche Flan is ideal for you. Enjoy these summer coolers and desserts until July 31.

After checking out, enjoy a mini shopping spree at the adjacent SM Lanang Mall, an indoor four-story shopping mall that houses over 250 shops, restaurants and recreational hubs.

Park Inn by Radisson Davao features an inventory of 202 rooms and is strategically located right beside SM Lanang Mall and SMX Convention Center Davao. The property is the first Park Inn by Radisson property in Asia Pacific that opened doors in March 2013.

Amenities includes VANDA restaurant, the 24/7 self-service counter DASH, Pool Deck that houses an adult and children’s pool along with the pool bar, more than 90 parking slots and a covered foot bridge to the mall, among others.

Relax, enjoy and soak up the summer before the rainy season begins!

All prices are in Philippine peso and inclusive of applicable taxes.

For bookings a inquiries, contact reservations.davao@parkinn.com, fb.supervisor@parkinn.com. Call (082) 272-7600, (0917) 859-1766 or (0917) 859-1743. Visit www.radissonhotels.com/en-us/hotels/park-inn-davao and connect with them on Instagram and Facebook.

