Korea Tourism Organization taps Melai Cantiveros as honorary ambassador

Melai Cantiveros with her family

MANILA, Philippines — Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) tapped Kapamilya host Melai Cantiveros and her family as their new honorary ambassador.

In her Instagram, Melai posted photos of the ceremonial appointment with her family.

“Kamsahamnidaaa mga Kamsamiii kung di dahil sa inyu di kmi mapipili na maging ambassador and ambasadress ng KTO @ktomanila as Korean Tourism Ambassador Family,” Melai wrote.

“This oppurtunity ay para sa inyu mga Kamsamiiii, ipapakita nmin sa inyu ang mga happiness nmin dtu sa Korea, medyu di lang ako naka update dahil nagkaroon ng emergency, and Thank you sa inyung prayers na ok na ang health ng baby Steya nmin.

“This appointment ay para sa inyu, at inaappoint nmin kayu mga Kamsamiii na Best Viewers Awards salamat/kamsamiii s ainyung supports SarangheyoOoOoOoO.”

Last year, Melai starred in the film "Maam Chief: Shakedown in Seoul," which was shot in South Korea.

She also had a video blog on her YouTube channel exploring the country with her family that trended on social media.

RELATED: Melai Cantiveros gives updates on her English should there be Hollywood, Korean offer