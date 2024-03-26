Melai Cantiveros gives updates on her English should there be Hollywood, Korean offer

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya host Melai Cantiveros revealed that she's hoping to have a Korean film.

In an interview with Philstar.com during the recent opening of Shein's Festival Mall pop-up store, Melai said she will announce if there's an international project for her.

"Sana meron. Kasi siyempre nakakahiya namang magsabi tapos hindi naman pala matuloy," she said.

"Sana soon," she added.

When asked if she will improve her English, Melai said, "Itong English na 'to talagang hanggang dito na lang 'to."

"Siguro kailangan ko lang magdagdag ng 10 percent. Siguro pagyayamanin natin 'yung pag-e-English natin," she added. — Photo, video by Deni Bernardo

