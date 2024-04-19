Filipino-Chinese hotel celebrates Binondo culture, hospitality with fifth anniversary treats

MANILA, Philippines — Nestled in the heart of historic Binondo, also known as Manila’s bustling central business district, Hotel Lucky Chinatown proudly marks its fifth anniversary this month with the anniversary theme "Fivetastic Sparkle Years."

As part of this milestone, the hotel looks back to the very first day it started operation in April 2019 or a year before the outbreak of COVID-19 that crippled many, if not all, businesses.

Keeping the hotel afloat during the lockdown season was one Herculean task to accomplish for all of its staff members – from the administrative level to the rank and file. In a statement, the hotel said it was truly a daunting duty to respond to the impact of the sudden dive in demand for accommodation, not to mention maintaining a secured job for the hotel workforce as well as keeping them safe and healthy.

According to General Manager Jeremy Russell Go, no one ever expected that the pandemic would last nearly three years with many employees being laid off as a result of the sudden loss of potential guests. Fortunately, the hotel was able to survive, and retained all of its staff members.

Although there was a strict implementation of a lockdown, Go said that rotation of employees turned out to be the best option to keep their jobs. The hotel served as a quarantine facility during the height of the pandemic. As such, Go couldn’t be any prouder to have surpassed the challenging years.

Thus, the hotel considers it a milestone to still be in business after five years. Having completed a successful year after going through the pandemic is truly a reason to celebrate.

Joshua Yasay, the hotel's publicist and marketing officer, stressed that the hotel truly appreciates the continuous support of its guests – local and foreign tourists – that makes it possible for the hotel to reach its fifth year, and as such, the hotel offers anniversary treats such as an overnight stay in a Standard Room for P2,555 (room only) and P3,555 (with breakfast for two persons), a deal that lasts until December 31.

Currently, the hotel has 93 rooms, a pillarless grand ballroom for 350 guests, function rooms for 70 people and meeting rooms for 20 people.

Likewise, as part of its anniversary celebrations, the hotel is bringing cheers to kids of Brgy. 108 Tondo Manila Daycare with a gift-giving activity through the initiative of the hotel’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) team.