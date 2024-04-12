NLEX launches Lakbay Norte Travel Guide

MANILA, Philippines — Planning to travel to Northern Luzon soon? NLEX launched its Lakbay Norte Travel Guide for seasoned road trip warriors and newbie travelers alike.

NLEX Lakbay Norte Travel Guide is North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) Corporation’s newest digital campaign showcasing what the north has to offer.

"Road trips are a fantastic way to experience the charm of Northern Luzon," said J. Luigi L. Bautista, NLEX Corporation President and General Manager. "We hope that with this digital guide, with its reliable and up-to-date information, you can explore and discover more why the north is a must-visit destination.”

Just like NLEX makes your drive easier, the travel guide promises hassle-free travel planning. Here are what you can expect with this new travel guide:

Humans of the North

Get inspired by the stories of incredible individuals who are making their mark and shaping the region.

Ganap Up North

There’s no fear of missing out because travelers will be in the know about all the exciting events and festivals happening in the north.

Kaing Norte

Discover the ultimate food guide featuring must-try dishes and local favorites.

Anong Trip Mo

Find hidden gems and must-visit destinations that will make your Northern Luzon adventure truly unforgettable.

NLEX Lakbay Norte is designed to make road trips worthwhile. It helps travelers to select which food, activity and destination to include in their itinerary based on their travel style.

