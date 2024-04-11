WATCH: World's highest elevator party

DUBAI — At 828 meters, Burj Khalifa does not only tower over the Dubai skyline but is also undeniably the tallest building in the world.

It is made up of 162 floors and has 57 lifts servicing these floors, going up and down the building at an incredible 10m per second. Twenty-four of these lifts, produced by world leader Otis Elevator Company, are what you call machineroom-less elevators Gen2, and boasts of cutting-edge technology.

Riding a Burj Khalifa elevator is like getting on a ride in a theme park. Exciting. But apart from the upward and downward movement, it is more of a visual treat that you wouldn’t want to miss.

Two of the building’s lifts are double-deck observatory elevators, each deck able to fit 21 persons.

When the elevator light show is on, it is pure magic, with all the lights bursting here and there and everywhere as fireworks in the sky. A rare enchanting experience indeed! — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo