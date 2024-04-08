WATCH: Breathtaking Dubai fountain show — hotel bathtub view

DUBAI — Dubai is a city of wonders in the United Arab Emirates. It boasts of many attractions, including the 12-hectare artificial Burj Khalifa Lake at the center of the Downtown Dubai development and the world’s tallest structure itself, which is the Burj Khalifa.

Right at the heart of this extraordinary development stands the Dubai Fountains, a choreographed fountain system that puts on a breathtaking water, music and light spectacle every day. It has become the world’s tallest performing fountain involving over 6,600 WET Superlights and 25 color projectors creating a visual spectrum of more than a thousand water expressions and colors totaling 1.5 million lumens. The fountain design is unique in itself with its five circles of varying sizes and two arcs that shoot water up to great heights. During highlights of the fountain show, some 22,000 gallons of water are up in the air at any given time, dancing to a selection of melodies.

You can watch this stunning performance up close by taking the Dubai Fountain Lake Ride during the show itself or watch it from the Burj Park or Fountain promenade or the new 272-meter Boardwalk. Better yet, book a hotel nearby such as the InterContinental Dubai Festival City and view the fountain show from your bathroom. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

— Videos by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo