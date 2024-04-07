LIST: 3 summer destinations for quick getaways

Get that well-deserved break by going on a road trip with family and friends this summer.

MANILA, Philippines — Have you been so busy finishing urgent work to make sure you have time for a road trip and some rest and relaxation that you have not actually made plans for your vacation? There is still time — one day actually — to make last-minute plans for a memorable and worry-free holiday.

Prestone, a renowned brand in Auto Care fluids since 1927, has curated a list of unique destinations to ensure a seamless and enjoyable travel experience for you and your loved ones.

Commune with nature through glamping in Zambales

Glamping, a combination of the words "glam" and "camping," is the latest trend among those who want to experience a glamorous version of camping. It is perfect for those in need of a break from the hustle and bustle of the city.

One of the famous sites you can visit is The Glamp, located in San Felipe, Zambales. The glamping site features boho-themed tents, making it a top choice for those who appreciate the stylish aesthetic for their pictures. The site is also near the beach, which is a plus if you’re looking for more recreational activities aside from relaxing underneath the beautiful summer sky.

Seek solitude on an island in Pangasinan

If you seek solitude and tranquility on a secluded islet, then the beach at the heart of Pangasinan is perfect for you. Colibra Island in Dasol, Pangasinan, boasts of clear white sand and rock formations surrounding the island, providing a relaxing view as you bond with your family.

The advantage of being on this island is that it’s not well known among typical tourists just yet, thus ensuring that there is no crowd to struggle against even during peak seasons. Moreover, the place becomes even more enchanting at night, making it perfect for stargazing and appreciating the vastness of the open sky.

Experience a healing hike in the mountains of Sierra Madre

If you're seeking a unique and rewarding adventure, consider testing your strength and patience on a mountain hike. Fortunately, a beginner-friendly trail is accessible in the highlands of Tanay called Mt. Kulis. This mountain offers a scenic view at a height of 620 MASL and is well-known among outdoor enthusiasts.

One advantage of "climbing" Mt. Kulis is that you can customize your hiking experience, and there's a cemented road leading to the jump-off point for easy parking. Once you start, the trail is easy, and you can also explore various attractions along the way, providing opportunities for beautiful pictures that you can post on social media.

These are just some of the destinations that you can visit and activities that you can enjoy when you get there. You have been working so hard the past few months that you deserve this time off. Make sure, though, everything is in place before you embark on your journey. Have your car thoroughly checked. Get everyone’s mindset on relaxed mode. Your summer adventure awaits.

RELATED: Solo? Couple? Group? Recommended stays for every type for traveler