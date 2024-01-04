Solo? Couple? Group? Recommended stays for every type for traveler

MANILA, Philippines — With domestic travel being popular among Filipinos these days, the new year offers an opportunity for creating more meaningful travel moments.

Whether you are adventuring with a travel buddy, relishing the joy with family, or embarking on a solo escapade — discover some of the perfect Airbnb stays for every type for traveler:

Family getaways:

A room in Siargao for "vitaminsea"

Not all families are the same, so planning a trip can be quite challenging at times. But Airbnb has got a few foolproof suggestions for places to stay, offering homes crafted to cater to every member of the family.

One such place is a stunning lake house in Cavinti, Laguna, which opens up to breathtaking panoramic lake views and offers an array of water activities such as kayaking, fishing, and paddle boarding.

Another is an idyllic farmstay in Batangas for a taste of rustic countryside charm. With its modern-native design, it embodies a unique blend of comfort and authenticity, as much as it offers experiences such as permaculture farm exploration, ziplining adventures, and invigorating mountain hikes.

For soul-searching solo journey:

This villa in Liwa, Zambales, is ideal for the barkada

Traveling alone can be fun, too, although you’ve never tried it before. If you are at a crossroad in your life and need to do some soul searching, Airbnb suggests some solo adventures that promise to be a voyage of profound experiences and help you find what you’re looking for within you.

Set your sight on this Airbnb room in Siargao for a dose of ‘vitamin sea.’ It is a budget-friendly place conveniently located near the New Tourism Road. Not just a room, it is a getaway for you to meet locals, taste the flavors of the island, master the art of surfing, and enjoy beach sunsets.

If you find solace in tranquility, there is this A-frame room in Laguna where time seems to stand still as you lose yourself in the mesmerizing scenery right from your cabin’s balcony. It is a place where you can feel refreshed and rejuvenated by nature’s embrace.

For barkada adventures

With extended weekends noted on the calendar, why not venture off the beaten path and transform your reunions into memorable adventures?

One Airbnb recommendation is a villa in Liwa, Zambales. Zambales is known for its pristine beaches and surf-worthy waves, and this villa in Liwa is an ideal beach town escape for the whole barkada because it comes with ample outdoor spaces for various activities.

For a more secluded retreat, a tranquil sanctuary stay in Mabini, Batangas, beckons. With its horizon-expanding views and exclusive beach access within a marine sanctuary, it guarantees encounters with a fascinating array of wildlife, from Kingfishers and Orioles to Geckos and Sea Turtles.

Baguio: Forever summer getaway

For those seeking a snug sweater experience, check out this cozy Baguio stay that offers mountain views from every floor. It's perfect for cocoa sipping and family moments. If you plan to explore Baguio during the season, this stay is conveniently located near the city's attractions.