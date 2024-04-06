Sakura season is on: 3 destinations to visit where cherry blossoms are in full bloom

MANILA, Philippines — Cherry blossoms, also known as sakura in Japan, are breathtakingly beautiful when in full bloom.

These ultimate symbol of springtime only blooms at this time of the year, the peak of which is between March and April. Cherry blossoms paint Asian countries such as Japan, Taiwan and South Korea pink, and crowds chase this pink season, which Klook says is not just for the beautiful photos they bring but also for all the other fun and exciting things one can do while chasing cherry blossoms.

Japan

Those visiting Japan between March to April can witness some of the country’s most iconic attractions while chasing blooms!

The Mt. Fuji Flower Festival, Ropeway and Fruit Picking Tour from Tokyo offers visitors an adventure that begins with a fruit picking experience for all ages at Yamanashi Orchard, followed by captivating views of Fuji Five Lakes at Mt. Fuji’s 5th station, Mt. Fuji itself and Lake Kawaguchiko.

The package also includes admission to the most scenic sea of flowers found in the Shibazakura Festival or Lake Yamanaka Flower Park. Talk about the land of the blooming blossoms!

Glamping in Taiwan.

Taiwan

As accommodations for those craving to try out new experiences, Taiwan offers a unique camping site with their Fall in Love with Xiong Glamping in Hsinchu.

If you and your friends are looking to indulge in the serenity of nature with the addition of glam, glamorous camping (or glamping) might just be your cup of tea! Surrounded by the serene mountains of Taiwan, this is the ideal getaway for those wanting to escape the daily 9 to 5 grind. Visitors can officially sit back and relax during this glamping experience, as all equipment and meals are included in the packages offered.

South Korea is painted in pink this season.

South Korea

South Korea is considered to be one of the most sought-after destinations by Filipinos, and for a good reason, too!

As big fans of Korean dramas, Filipinos are sure to enjoy the Yangpyeong Yongmun Temple and Paragliding Tour, which brings tourists to some of the most famous Korean TV drama and variety show filming locations!

During the Cherry Blossom season, visitors get to visit the Yangpyeong Galsan Park, which exhibits some of the best views of the blooms. In addition, the activity brings visitors to the peaceful Yongmunsa Temple; the Dreamy Camera Cafe, which is considered to be one of the top cafés you must visit once in your life and, finally, the E-Land Han River Cruise that runs through the heart of Seoul.

Fans of the popular Korean drama “My Love from the Star” might recognize this as the scene where Professor Do (Kim Soo-hyun) rescued Cheon Song-yi (Jun Ji-hyun) from going overboard.

Experience the beauty of the cherry blossoms this March to April, and discover the pink adventures that await you! The Klook deals offer up to 50% off, in addition to the exclusive promo codes “BLOSSOM3OFF” for 3% off with a minimum spend of P5,000 and “CHERRY5GOLD” for 5% off with a minimum spend of P7,500 for Gold Klook users.

