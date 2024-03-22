Cherry blossoms bloom in BGC, soon along Pasig River

MANILA, Philippines — It's officially springtime in areas of the world that have four seasons, though the Philippines isn't one to miss out on one of spring's best-known highlights.

Palawan cherry blossoms, also known as balayong, began blossoming in areas of Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City.

Endemic to the island of Palawan, a couple of balayong trees are situated in the heart of BGC's Track the 30th, with other sakura-like blooms in other portions of the business district.

These trees grow up to 15 meters, with the flowers blooming bright pink in March until May before turning white. Wood from trees can also be used for light furniture.

Locals associate the balayong with feminine dominance, female beauty, and love in the language of herbs.

Palawan celebrates the peak of blooming season during the Balayong Festival every March, and soon, more balayong trees will be spotted around the capital region.

The Department of Environment & Natural Resources - National Capital Region recently turned over balayong seedlings to the Manila Chinatown Barangay Organization through the Rotary Club of Manila to be planted along the Pasig River.

The planting, beginning in Binondo, is part of the sustainable development of the Pasig River System under the Manila Bay Rehabilitation Program.

