Netizens question construction of resort in Chocolate Hills vicinity

Captain’s Peak in Barangay Canmano in the municipality of Sagbayan.

MANILA, Philippines — Social media users are questioning the construction of a resort in Bohol after a viral video featured that it is allegedly located in the heart of landmark Chocolate Hills.

The world-renowned Chocolate Hills are situated in the municipalities of Sagbayan, Batuan, Carmen, Bilar, Sierra Bullones and Valencia.

Philstar.com asked Facebook users for their reaction to the resort in the Chocolate Hills vicinity.

"No. Bohol is an island, also there are so many resorts in the area, why putting another one in the middle of the national park?" a Facebook user said.

"NO. Let's preserve the beauty of the hills," another said.

Some commenters, however, said that the resort is not part of the Chocolate Hills.

"Matagal na 'yan [diyan].. malayo sa Chocolate Hills..." a Facebook user commented.

"Malayo na po 'yan sa main attraction na Chocolate Hills...ibang lungsod na po pero may makikita ka pa rin na mga hills dahil sa lawak na sakop ng mga hills..." another online user said.

"Malayo but I believe it was stated in the Republic Act na Sagbayan is included in the protected area," another Facebook user said.

The Freeman reported in August 2023 that Boholanos were alarmed upon learning about the construction of Captain’s Peak in Barangay Canmano in the municipality of Sagbayan.

"The administrator and sister of the owner, Julieta Sablas, during the interview, said the property was already a titled lot when they acquired it in 2005," the report read.

"At first, the family tried to go farming, but their efforts were just wasted as the soil around the area is reportedly “acidic” and could not grow crops, plants and the likes. So, her brother decided to convert the area into a tourist spot, which is now known as the Captain’s Peak resort, with the owner, a seaman, Edgar Buton," it added.

Municipal Planning and Development Coordinator Maximo Lomosbog said that the development around the protected area had clearance from the Protected Areas Management Board (PAMB).

He added that while the Chocolate Hills is a protected area, it is mostly privately-owned.

Alan Dinoy, the municipal engineer, said that he was suprised upon discovering that the excavation for the access road between two hills materialized without going through his office for approval.

The Freeman also reported that they tried to get the side of Sagbayan Mayor Junjun Suarez but has not responded to their request.

Philstar.com reached out to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and said that a temporary closure order and a notice of violation had been issued to the Captain’s Peak resort for operating without an environmental compliance certificate.