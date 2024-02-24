NAIA among Asia's worst airports for 'business travelers' — study

MANILA, Philippines — The Ninoy Aquino International Airport is among the worst airports in Asia for business travelers, according to data collated by BusinessFinancing.co.uk.

The website collated passenger reviews for major international airports from air travel review website Airline Quality, calculating the average rating from reviewers that categorized as "business travelers."

NAIA was the fourth-worst airport in Asia with an average rating of 2.78 out of a possible 10; Abu Dhabi International Airport was fifth-worst with 2.88.

Ranking below NAIA were Kuwait International Airport (1.69), Almaty International Airport in Kazakhstan (2.62) and King Abdulaziz International Airport in Saudia Arabia (2.72).

Kuwait International Airport was the only Asian airport on the list of global worst; it is the joint fifth-worst with the United Kingdom's Luton Airport.

The rest of the global worst all had an average rating below 1.69: United Kingdom's Manchester Airport and Leeds Bradford Airport, United States Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Aiport, Germany's Berlin Brandenburg Airport and Belgium's Brussels South Charleroi Airport at a far 1.20.

Nine of the 10 global best were in Asia, the exception being Finland's Helsinki-Vantaa Airport as the fifth-best, topped by Vietnam's Noi Bai International Airport with a 6.80 average rating.

Rounding up the Top 5 were Singapore's Changi Airport (6.63), Hong Kong International Airport (6.48) and Qatar's Hamad International Airport (6.44).

