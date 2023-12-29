Premier escapades for leisure and culinary delights

MANILA, Philippines — Welcome to Mandarin Premier Hotels and Resorts Group, where every journey is an unforgettable escapade filled with leisure and culinary delights.

Nestled in the tropical paradise of Boracay, these premier properties offer a diverse range of hotels and resorts providing exceptional hospitality and service to every guest.

Hospitality beyond traditions at Mandarin Bay Resort and Spa

Mandarin Bay Resort and Spa, the island's newest gem, promises an exquisite escape. Situated on Boracay's Station 2 beachfront, the property boasts 365 guest rooms, including 3 presidential and 45 suite rooms, ensuring your utmost comfort.

While you lounge at the side of the longest pool on the island, savoring the tranquil ambiance, and perhaps even enjoying a refreshing beverage at the Pool Bar, indulge your taste buds with a delightful culinary journey at La Fiesta, one of the establishments currently in operation, which serves a fusion of Filipino and international cuisine, ensuring a diverse and flavorsome experience during your stay.

In addition to La Fiesta and Pool Bar, we're thrilled to announce that seven more exciting dining venues are soon to open their doors, each offering a unique culinary experience.

For those craving Asian cuisine, Red Chopsticks is the restaurant where you can savor the vibrant flavors of the Orient. Hoshikura, offering Japanese Cuisine, will soon join the array of culinary experiences.

If you're in the mood for Spanish delights, La Castella, a Spanish restaurant, promises a taste of the Iberian Peninsula. Italian food lovers will adore Mamma Mia, where you can indulge in the finest pasta and pizza.

And for a touch of luxury, our VIP Lounge and Lobby Lounge will offer an exclusive dining experience in a sophisticated setting.

To add a note of entertainment to your evenings, we're thrilled to introduce the Karaoke Bar.

With these exciting additions, your culinary journey at our resort is set to become even more diverse and unforgettable.

Find your happy-nest at Mandarin Nest Boracay

Discover Mandarin Nest Boracay's enchantment, where 4-star accommodations meet the coastline charm.

Nestled conveniently on the beachfront of Boracay's Station 2, this tropical haven features 77 stylish and aesthetically crafted rooms, promising a comfortable and unforgettable stay in the tropical paradise of Boracay.

Mandarin Nest distinguishes itself with its welcoming atmosphere, providing guests with the convenience of a 24-hour front office, concierge service, and luggage storage space for early arrivals awaiting their check-in time.

These considerate details significantly elevate the overall vacation experience, ensuring it's nothing short of perfection.

In the evening, unwind at Tiki Bar, a haven with stunning beach views, and feast on tropical tastes at Hakuna Matata Restaurant Bar & Grill.

Mandarin Nest is where comfort, flavor, and relaxation seamlessly blend, creating an island experience that's truly unforgettable. It's not just a place to stay; it's a destination that captures the essence of island living allowing you to leave your worries behind.

Create moments together at Mandarin Island Hotel

Nestled along the pristine shores of Station 2 in Boracay, the Mandarin Island Hotel is a sanctuary that embodies the essence of contemporary Filipino design. This charming beachfront escape features 52 rooms, each thoughtfully designed to offer a truly unforgettable experience.

With nine room categories to choose from, including spacious suites, your stay promises to be a haven on the island. As an added oasis for travelers, the Mandarin Spa, located within the hotel premises, offers rejuvenation and relaxation that perfectly complements your Boracay journey.

The culinary journey at Mandarin Island Hotel Boracay is as captivating as its surroundings. Don Vito, our signature restaurant, serves up a delectable fusion of local and international cuisines. From sumptuous Filipino dishes to international flavors, your taste buds are in for a delightful journey.

Mandarin Island Hotel Boracay truly exemplifies the best of what this enchanting island has to offer, making it an exceptional choice for those seeking a perfect blend of comfort, style, culinary delights and rejuvenation in the heart of Boracay.

Adventure begins at Mandarin White Sand

Escape to the serene shores of Boracay's quieter side, Station 3, and discover the charming oasis of Mandarin White Sand.

With 41 thoughtfully designed rooms, our hotel offers a unique and intimate experience amidst the island's pristine beauty. Nestled away from the bustling crowds, it's the perfect haven for those seeking a peaceful retreat in paradise.

The culinary journey at Mandarin White Sand is equally enchanting. Eight by the Beach, the hotel's very own restaurant, invites you to savor comfort food while basking in the breathtaking sea view of Boracay. With the tranquil beach as your backdrop, each bite is a delight for the senses, making your stay at Mandarin White Sand a complete and immersive experience. Come and discover the charm of this haven where tranquility and culinary delight meet in harmony.

Bring people together at Island Inn Boracay

Tucked away in the heart of D'Mall at Station 2 in Boracay, Island Inn Boracay is the go-to destination for budget-conscious travelers without compromising on comfort.

With a range of 45 well-appointed rooms, including the spacious Barkada Room that can accommodate up to 12 guests, this Inn ensures affordability and comfort.

Island Inn Boracay offers a friendly and welcoming atmosphere that's perfect for travelers looking for a central location to explore Boracay's vibrant scene.

Whether you're traveling with friends, family or solo, this budget-friendly gem is your gateway to enjoying the best of Boracay without breaking the bank. So, pack your bags, gather your friends, and make Island Inn Boracay your affordable home away from home on this beautiful island.