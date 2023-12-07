PH 'Leading Beach, Dive Destination'; Manila 'Leading City Destination' at World Travel Awards 2023

This is the Philippines’ fifth time to win Asia’s Leading Beach Destination and the third time in a row since 2019 to win the Asia’s Leading Dive Destination award.

MANILA, Philippines — The City of Manila has been named as the World's Leading City Destination for 2023 at the World Travel Awards 2023. Likewise, the Philippines has been named as the best diving and beach destination at the annual awards.

The World winners were revealed and listed in the organization's web site and the awarding ceremony was held last December 1 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The Philippines has also been named the World's Leading Beach Destination and the World's Leading Dive Destination for the year.

Other 2023 World winners from the country include Amanpulo (World's Leading Dive Resort) and City of Dreams Manila (World's Leading Fully Integrated Resort).

Last September, the Philippines and several other resorts and hotels were named the best in the Asia category of the 2023 World Travel Awards.

