The Funny Lion expands its roar to Puerto Princesa, Palawan

MANILA, Philippines — The Funny Lion is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated opening of its newest property in the heart of paradise, Puerto Princesa, Palawan on December 20.

The expansion marks a significant milestone in the brand's history, as it proudly introduces the largest The Funny Lion yet, boasting 77 beautifully appointed rooms right on the beachfront.

Since opening the doors of its first location in Coron in 2014, The Funny Lion has built a reputation as one of the best in the country and remains a destination of beyond-the-ordinary experiences through its signature brand of fun and friendly service.

Nestled in the serene and picturesque coastal paradise, The Funny Lion Puerto Princesa brings a touch of charm to this tropical paradise. The new resort will offer guests an unforgettable experience that seamlessly combines the breathtaking natural beauty of Palawan with the utmost comfort and hospitality.

Just a 15-minute drive from Puerto Princesa International Airport, The Funny Lion will offer various room options to cater to various traveler preferences. Whether guests are seeking a romantic getaway, a family vacation or a tranquil retreat, they can choose from a selection of room types, all designed with modern amenities and charming aesthetics.

Highlights of The Funny Lion Puerto Princesa include:

Beachfront location

The beach presents a tranquil and tropical landscape featuring virgin mangroves and coconut trees with unparalleled view of Sulu Sea. The beach also features the most beautiful sunrise and the perfect spot for beach activities such as kayaking and stand up paddle boarding.

77 well-designed rooms

With three room categories namely Cub, King and Pride, The Funny Lion’s cozy and spacious rooms are designed to provide the ultimate catnaps after an adventure-filled day.

Delicious dining

The resort will have two dining options—with its main restaurant, Hunt, serving an array of delectable and creative dishes ensuring that guests can savor the best of Palawan’s culinary delights.

Refreshing pool

A swimming pool overlooks the beach, providing a refreshing oasis for guests to cool off and unwind after a day of exploration.

Eco-conscious practices

Similar to its other locations, The Funny Lion Puerto Princesa remains committed to sustainable and eco-conscious practices to ensure minimal impact on the beautiful environment that surrounds it.

The Funny Lion has earned a reputation for its warm and attentive service, ensuring each guest experiences the true essence of Filipino hospitality. With the opening of this new branch, they aim to deliver an even more exceptional experience.

“We are delighted to bring The Funny Lion's unique blend of comfort and charm to Puerto Princesa,” said Michael Mahinay, General Manager of The Funny Lion.

“This expansion signifies our commitment to providing guests with memorable stays in one of the most beautiful locations in the Philippines.”

The opening of The Funny Lion Hotel Puerto Princesa is set to be an unforgettable event, offering an exclusive opportunity for guests to experience the magic of this new beachfront retreat.