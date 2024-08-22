4 ways Filipinos can maximize Taiwan's visa-free offer

MANILA, Philippines — Are you thinking of places for a quick trip? Taiwan, like other Asian neighbors, might just fit the bill.

Not only is it close in proximity, which will literally save you some travel time that you can use in shopping and visiting tourist attractions once you’re there, it is also a visa-free place for Filipinos to visit.

Taiwan recently announced the renewal of visa-free entry for Philippine citizens until July 2025, so you can skip the visa process and head straight to Taiwan to experience what it has to offer.

Most tourists visit a place to experience its food and culture as well as its unique attractions, and Taiwan has an abundance of these offerings to provide its visitors with memorable experiences.

1. Tick an item off your bucket list

If your entry point is in Taipei, one of the places that you might want to consider visiting first is Taiwan’s globally recognized architectural icon, the Taipei 101.

This building stands 400 meters above sea level and was formerly known as the world’s tallest architecture. Upon booking this, you’ll get to ride in one of the world’s fastest elevators up to the 89th floor to visit the building’s Sky Lounge Area, where you get to marvel at the most awe-inspiring views of Taipei.

2. Treat the family to unforgettable experiences

Shifting gears into something more action-packed, the Leofoo Village Theme Park in Hsinchu is Taiwan’s largest open-range safari park and amusement park in one!

It houses over 30 rides and an up-close-and-personal experience with members of the animal kingdom in its wild animal zoo! A destination fit for every member of the family, this theme park also offers scheduled musical water shows, large parades, and dancing shows.

For families traveling across the country, the Taiwan Railway Formosa Express Disney Themed Train Ticket should keep adults and children alike well-entertained while in transit. Stocked with food, drinks, karaoke, and on-board activities, the cabin is decked with 360-degree spacious rotating seats to provide everyone with the most exciting yet relaxing transit ever.

Leofoo Village Theme Park

3. Take a deep dive into Taiwanese culture

The “Yehliu Geopark, Jiufen, Shifen, and Golden Waterfall Day Tour” is a tour designed to maximize a day trip to Northern Taiwan filled with unique Taiwanese experiences.

From the natural wonders in Yehliu Geopark, the cultural teahouses and stunning coastline views at the Jiufen Old Street, the fortuitous sky lanterns in Shifen Old Street in Pingxi, to the glorious Golden Waterfall, this day tour is jam-packed with some of the most memorable cultural experiences in the country.

If you’re looking to explore nearer to Central Taiwan, book the “Taichung: Classic Attractions & Gaomei Wetlands One-Day Tour” from Taipei.

The tour introduces guests to four of the most popular sites in Taichung. Discover the heartwarming story of the Rainbow Village, while also witnessing the sea of flora in the Zhongshe Flower Market. Relax at the Gaomei Wetlands and enjoy a scenic mudflat with some of the most beautiful sights of the sunset.

Lastly, the trip ends with a cherry on top by visiting Miyahara, where you can admire the Harry Potter-themed decorations while chowing down on Dawn Cake’s bubble tea, pastries, and more.

4. Fuel up and recover from that walkathon

Touching on some of Taiwan’s iconic dishes, the “A Joy: Taipei 101 Sky Buffet” offers over 300 dishes across eight dining zones made from carefully selected ingredients sourced across the country.

In addition to skipping visa processing, how does NT$ 5,000 (roughly P9,000) off your Taiwan accommodation sound? Take the chance by logging into your Klook account and taking a quiz to determine your eligibility for acquiring the Taiwan the Lucky Land accommodation voucher!

Lucky winners will receive an email from Klook the following day on how to officially redeem the NT$5,000 Klook hotel voucher. Download the Klook app through the Google Play Store or the Apple Store.

RELATED: 5 alternative, visa-free destinations for Filipino travelers