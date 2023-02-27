First 'Frozen'-themed land to open in Hong Kong Disneyland

HONG KONG — Filipinos are invited to Hong Kong Disneyland with a limited combo offer of 1-Day Park Ticket and Disney Premier Access.

The “Reignite The Magic Combo” enables priority access to some of the park's most popular attractions.

Following the easing of pandemic curbs in Hong Kong, Filipinos can finally have the chance to reignite the magic at Disneyland Resort.

Here are some things to look forward in your next Disneyland visit:

The Castle of Magical Dreams

In celebration of the resort's 15th anniversary, the reimagined centerpiece, the Castle of Magical Dreams, was launched in 2020. It draws inspiration from 13 stories of Disney princesses and queens. The architectural design embraces each of the princesses' unique characteristics through icons, colors, symbols, patterns and cultural features.

'Follow Your Dreams’ Musical

The 20-minute live outdoor musical in front of the Castle of Magical Dreams is filled with high-energy music and live singing. New song “Follow Your Dreams” uplifts spirit of a Disney tune but also reminds guests how fulfilling it is to pursue dreams and never give up.

'Momentous: The Most Magical Show on Earth'

Newly launched in June last year, the "Momentous" is the all-new nighttime spectacular great experiencel, which brings the caste to life. The show is filled with magic and light that illuminates the sky with 20 minutes of music. Disney's most memorable moments are all wrapped up with choreographed fountains, illuminated water projection, lasers, theatrical lighting and fireworks.

Shopping

Fans of Disney will surely enjoy shopping in different shops in Hong Kong Disneyland. Different hard-to-find Disney products are all there including Mike Wazowski’s “Monster University” cap, and “Toy Story” action figures, to name a few. They also sell jewelry and princesses outfits for young girls to really enjoy their stay in the park.

Rides

Of course, a visit to Disneyland is incomplete without trying on their attractions. New attractions include "Ant-Man and Wasp: Nano Battle" and "Iron Man Experience." Favories Hyperspace Mountain, Jungle River Cruise, RC Racer, Dumbo The Flying Elephant, Cinderella Carousel, to name a few, are still there.

World of Frozen

Hong Kong Disneyland announced the opening of World of Frozen in the second half of 2023. It’s the first-ever “Frozen”-themed land in the world which features Elsa, Anna, Olaf and others. They will also unveil a brand-new statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse this year.

Filipinos can now visit Hong Kong quarantine-free and are allowed to explore attractions and restaurants as soon as they arrive.

RELATED: In photos: 'Hello Love Goodbye' shooting locations; Hong Kong mulls creating 'Hello Love Goodbye' tour