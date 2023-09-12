Disney unveils first 'eco' cruise ship visiting Southeast Asia

MANILA, Philippines — Disney is gearing up for the maiden voyage of the first ship in its Cruise Line fleet to visit Southeast Asian waters, currently setting sail in 2025.

Last March, Disney Cruise Line and Singapore Tourism Board announced a collaboration to homeport a brand-new Disney cruise ship exclusively in Singapore for at least five years.

Like the other Disney Cruise Line ships, the new vessel will feature innovative Disney experiences, world-class dining, and legendary guest service for passengers of all ages to share with beloved characters like Disney Princesses, Marvel heroes, and of course, Captains Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

At the time of the announcement, Disney Cruise Line expects the 208,000-ton ship to carry around 6,000 passengers and 2,300 crew members, and will be the first cruise ship to be fueled by green methanol for lower emission.

Over the weekend during Disney's annual D23 Expo, Disney Signature Experiences president Thomas Mazloum gave a presentation on Disney Cruise Line and unveiled the name of its latest ship.

After teasing the audience it would go around Southeast Asia, Mazloum shared that the ship would called the Disney Adventure, the seventh ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet.

"The Disney Adventure is the perfect name for this magnificent addition to our Disney Cruise Line fleet," Mazloum said. "Aboard the Adventure, families will go on a fantastical voyage across the sea, experiencing Disney, Pixar, Marvel stories, representing truly every corner of the Disney world and beyond."

Mazloum confirmed that the Disney Adventure is still being completed at the MV Werften shipyard in Wismar, Germany, the same company that built three other Disney Cruise Line ships namely Dream, Fantasy, and Wish, and is actually also constructing two additional Wish-class ships.

RELATED: Disney cracks open vast archive for centennial celebrations