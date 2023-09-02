Marvel Studios postpones releases of upcoming shows

MANILA, Philippines — Marvel Studios has opted to push back the release dates of several upcoming television series including "X-Men '97."

The move is a result of the ongoing actors and writers strike in Hollywood, as well as changes being done on the streaming platform Disney+ where all the shows will appear.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Marvel is directing efforts to make projects an event once more for audiences, which was often the case pre-pandemic, and has circled on spreading out its content to execute it.

The "Hawkeye" spin-off mini-series "Echo" starring Alaqua Cox as the titular deaf character has been pushed from end-November to January next year, but all episodes will drop at the same time in what will be a first binge-release for Marvel.

The animated series "X-Men '97" — somewhat a faithful continuation of the "X-Men" show that ran in the 1990s — was initially planned to come out in the third quarter of 2023 but will now instead release in early 2024, and a second season is likely in production.

The spin-off show of Kathryn Hahn's character from "WandaVision" has gone from "Agatha: House of Harkness" to "Agatha: Coven of Chaos" and now "Agatha: Darkhold Diaries," now planned to drop just before Halloween season next year.

"Daredevil: Born Again" with Charlie Cox returning as Matt Murdock and "Wonder Man" starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II were in the middle of production but had to be paused due to the strikes, the former initially planned come out mid-2024.

"Ironheart" starring Dominique Thorn reprising her character from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" finished shooting but the strikes are preventing its full completion, so from coming out this year it's been temporarily taken off Marvel's calendar.

All that remains to come out this year in Marvel's series line-up are the second seasons of "Loki" on October 6 starring Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson, and the animated "What If...?" — pushed from early 2023 to December despite not being a holiday show — with Jeffrey Wright returning to voice the Watcher.

As for movies, Marvel's final entry for the year is "The Marvels" out in November following February's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and May's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."

