History, nature, modernity: Tourist spots to visit in Taipei, Taiwan

MANILA, Philippines — Located just approximately one and a half hours away from the Philippines by air, Taiwan's capital Taipei offers different tourist destinations — from nature tripping to city tours.

Philstar.com was one of the media invited by Starlux Airlines and Clark International Airport to explore the city of Taipei recently.

Here are some tourist spots for visitors to enjoy their Taiwan tour:

Thousand Island Lake

Located in the Yong’an Village of Shiding District, Thousand Island Lake is a must-visit tourism area in Taiwan because of its breathtaking view. The vicinity is also filled with tea plantations because the rainfall in the area is well enough to supply the plantations.

Pinglin Tea Museum

Tea lovers will learn a lot about the origin of tea in this museum located in Pinglin, New Taipei City. There's a Tea History Area where visitors can learn how the tea developed through the years.

Taipei Zoo

Located in Wenshan District, Taipei, the zoo is one of the biggest in Asia with a total area of 165 hectares. There's a Giant Panda House wherein you can see pandas playing around and eating bamboo. The zoo also showcases different animals from different parts of the world such as koala, elephant, zebra, hippo, and giraffe, among others, as well as Taiwan's Formosan black bear.

Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall

This national monument and tourist attraction is built in memory of Taiwan's former president. It is surrounded by a park that houses the Memorial Hall Square, National Theater and National Concert Hall. At the top of his monument, tourists flock when it's time to change guards.

Taipei 101

Formerly known as the Taipei World Financial Center, Taipei 101 was once the tallest building in the world since its opening in 2004 until the Burj Khalifa's completion in 2010. Its elevator is also one of the fastest elevators in the world, transporting passengers from 5th to 89th floors in just 89 seconds. At the top of the building, visitors can have a 360-degree view of Taipei.

Martyrs' Shrine

Located in Zhongshan District, Taipei, the shrine is dedicated to war heroes. It is the home of spirit tablets of about 390,000 people killed during the Xinhai Revolution, Northern Expedition, Second Sino-Japanese War, Chinese Civil War and the First and Second Taiwan Strait Crises.

National Palace Museum

The National Palace Museum was established in 1925. It has a unique history spanning 90 years. The collection includes more than 690,000 treasures of Chinese culture and civilization, many of which originally belonged to the collections of Chinese emperors while China was at war with Japan.

Taipei-based carrier Starlux Airlines recently launched the Clark International Airport (CRK) to Taipei route, which offers daily flights starting at P11,900.

Manila travelers can ride a point-to-point bus from Trinoma Mall in Quezon City to Clark International Airport for a comfortable ride.

Starlux operates an Airbus A321 neo on the flight from Taipei to Clark. The aircraft is configured in a two-class layout, with eight fully-flat business class seats in a 2-2 configuration and 180 seats in Economy Class 3-3 setup. For the North American transit market, the airlines provides greater convenience with significantly reduced travel time.

"Starlux's presence in CRK is eagerly anticipated by travelers to and from Taipei, most especially in these times when leisure and business travelers are seeking the most delightful experiences. Our new airport terminal provides a timely offer with new amenities and conveniences that suit their needs,'' said Luzon International Premiere Airport Development (LIPAD) Corporation Chief Executive Officer Noel Manankil.

LIPAD, the consortium that operates CRK, has provided a new, sprawling terminal for CRK’s growing number of passengers who seek hassle-free travel and options to reach destinations with considerable ease. The flight arrives in CRK at 9:45 a.m. and departs at 10:45 a.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays. The Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays flights arrive at 7:25 p.m. and depart at 8:25 p.m. Travel time is approximately two hours.

Starlux (www.starluxairlines.com) currently flies to 17 destinations, including Los Angeles, Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka, Okinawa, Sapporo, Sendai, Macau, Penang, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Hanoi, Manila, and Cebu. The fleet also continues to grow, with a current count of 20 aircrafts, including 13 A321neos, four A330neos, and three A350s. The fourth A350 is expected to be delivered by the end of the year. With the addition of Starlux, CRK now has eight foreign and five Philippine-based airlines servicing 10 international and 10 local destinations.

___

Editor's note: The tour to Taiwan was hosted by Starlux Airlines and and Clark International Airport to promote tourism in the area. At no stage does the host organization have a say on the stories generated from the coverage, interviews conducted, publication date and story treatment. Content is produced solely by Philstar.com following editorial guidelines.

RELATED: Visiting Hong Kong? 5 new experiences to try