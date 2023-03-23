Visiting Hong Kong? 5 new experiences to try

HONG KONG — As Hong Kong opens its doors to tourists again after the COVID-19 pandemic, travelers will surely have a great time visiting the city.

Recently, the Hong Kong Tourism Board hosted different media including Philstar.com to discover the city’s finest destinations.

Apart from strolling in the famous Disneyland, here are the things to do in Hong Kong:

Walking Tour

Hong Kong offers walking tours in the West Kowloon neighborhood which features rich heritage and vibrant street life in Yau Ma Tei and Jordan. West Kowloon is home to many historical architecture, time-tested stores and traditional craftsmanship.

Sight-seeing

With thousands of skyscrapers in Hong Kong, the best way to view the amazing buildings is in Peak Tram and Sky Terrace 428, the highest viewing platform in Hong Kong, offering 360-degree panoramic view across Hong Kong.

Museum Tour

If you love arts, Hong Kong is a place for you with numerous museums such as M+, Hong Kong Palace Museum and Arte Museum.

M+ is Asia’s first global museum of contemporary visual culture, exhibiting exclusive collections of the 20th- and 21st-century visual culture. Hong Kong Palace Museum presents over 900 priceless treasures from the Palace Museum in Beijing, while Arte M is an immersive media art exhibition showcasing selected highlights from the d’strict’s Arte Museum from Korea, reinterpreting the subject and space of nature as media art.

Hiking

Located in Cheung Chau Island, beginners can hike on the 850-meters long Mini Great Wall located at the back of Kwun Yam Beach and on the headland of Chi Ma Hang, southeast of Cheung Chau. The name “Mini Great Wall” is given from the line of granite railings which looks like the Great Wall of China.

Shopping

Of course, Hong Kong is known for being the top shopping destination in Asia. K11 Musea is a new museum-retail complex on Victoria Dockside, Hong Kong with high-end retail, art, cultural and dining experiences.

Guests can also visit the Central Market, an 80-year-old wet market and architectural landmark revitalized into a vibrant community hotspot for heritage, shopping, and dining. Shoppers will have a great time in Harbour City with lots of designer brands to choose from.

