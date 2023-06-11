Hundreds of influencers attend 3-day sea travel festival

The festival is a three-day trip packed with curated activities to help content creators improve their craft. Activities onboard the ship include wellness sessions and a musical night with Careless artists.

MANILA, Philippines — Hundreds of content creators and influencers recently attended the first-ever Festival-at-Sea aboard the 2Go Masagana ship.

In partnership with the Department of Tourism, the company launched the 2GOKada Creators Cruise to showcase the beauty of sea travel to more Filipinos by tapping local content creators.



“When we first conceived the 2GOKada, our inspiration was the beauty of the Philippines and how sea travel is a unique way to experience that. It’s a passion we’ve been wanting to share, and we needed to find our ‘tribe,’” said Blessie Cruz, Group Head for Marketing of 2GO.

“We are grateful to everyone for making time, being a part of this community, and celebrating with us by joining the first festival at sea. We look forward to seeing the 2GOKada community grow and thrive,” she added.

“Believing in the potential of the country when it comes to tourism, 2GO, together with the Department of Tourism, is really trying to promote our local destinations through sea travel. 2GO is one of the pioneers in transportation in sea travel. We have the largest fleet of cargo and passenger vessels in the country and we have been doing this for many, many years now,” said Frederic C. DyBuncio, President of 2GO Group, Inc.

A part of SM Investments Corporation (SM Investments), the company aims to make travel affordable, comfortable, safe and fun for more Filipinos. With 17 ports of call nationwide, Filipinos can explore the Philippines’ must-see destinations including Bacolod, Butuan, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu, Coron, Dipolog, Dumaguete, Ozamiz, Puerto Princesa, Tagbilaran, Zamboanga, Caticlan (Boracay), Odiongan, Roxas and Iloilo.

“The Philippines is a wonderful destination to explore by sea. The country has 7,641 islands interconnected by majestic bodies of water that showcase the best of our natural wonders. Part of the travel experience in an archipelago like ours is the adventure of the open seas and exploring new shores that remind us how vast and diverse our tourism offerings are,” shared Marga Nograles, Chief Operating Officer, Tourism Promotions Board, the marketing arm of the Department of Tourism.

MV Masagana offers staterooms, perfect for couples and young families, which has a private bathroom and tub, a lounge area, a dresser and charging stations. There is also a business class for solo travelers and for groups of two and four. Other accommodations include a tourist class for solo and group travelers and a mega value class, which is ideal for big groups and barkadas.

It’s a smooth sailing experience as the passenger-cargo vessel offers hotel-like amenities such as lounge areas, a multi-purpose room, cafes and restaurants. Travelers looking to relax can check out the available self-care services in the salon or they can spend quality time with family and friends at the KTV room.

Passengers can also enjoy the stunning 360-degree view of the sea and the Philippine islands from the sundeck.

For travel convenience, retail stores are also available including Miniso, Kultura, Goldilocks and Brownies Unlimited.

