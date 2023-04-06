Heart of nature, heart of God

Nature has its own way of healing people. Its vibrant colors look pleasing to the eyes, the natural sound it gives is like music to the ears, and the fresh breeze slaps gracefully into our bodies. The comforting calmness gives us peace which is the perfect remedy in taking a Holy Week break.

Lucky me, I think I got that Holy Week vibe earlier than everybody else when I took “Journey of the Heart” in Samar and Leyte with the supporters and friends of the ABS-CBN Foundation. Our minds were taken aback by the beautiful sceneries and our hearts were captured by the warmth of the people in the communities. ABS-CBN Foundation’s “Journey of the Heart” highlights the stories of hope and the love shared among the different communities in the ecotourism sites supported by the foundation.

The Sohoton Caves and Natural Bridge

One of the places we visited in Samar is the Sohoton Caves and Natural Bridge. This hidden gem in Basey, Samar leaves every tourist in awe once they witness its majestic wonders which consist of caves, rivers, limestone formations, waterfalls, and natural stone bridge.

This natural protected area has become a tourist spot which has helped give livelihood to the locals in Basey, Samar. In fact, we were accompanied by the locals of Basey who also served as our tour guides throughout the whole trip.

One of the views that welcomed us once we reached the caves and the Natural Bridge Park.

To fully experience the place, we took a kayak from our starting point, the Panhulugan cave. It took us 15-20 minutes to go to the Sohoton Caves & Natural Bridge. As you cross the river, you can’t help but be amazed with its natural beauty.

I was touched, not just only by this God-given wonder, but also by the story of the community in the area.

Kuya Marvin has been working as a boatman here since 2013 after the wrath of Typhoon Yolanda in Samar. Kuya Marvin, together with the other survivors, formed Sohoton Service Cooperative (SSC). They now work as tour guides, restaurant staff, and motorboat operators. This was a project of the ABS-CBN Foundation, together with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), as well as other non-government organizations.

Through their story, I realized that it is only God who gives us the most beautiful irony of life. It was nature that broke their home, yet it was also nature which made them live again.

Kuya Marvin, one of the Yolanda survivors, is now working as one of the boatmen in Basey.

Jing journeys

My trip to Sohoton Caves is one of the best experiences I’ve ever had. It gave me time to pause, step back, and take in a breath of tranquility. The feeling of being one with nature gave me comfort and motivation. This is definitely a place worth visiting at any time of your life.

Enjoying the breathtaking view inside the Sohoton Cave and Natural Bridge.

I strongly believe in the saying; “God is nature.” As long as we have the air to breathe, the water to drink, the mountains to adore, and the seas to swim on, He is present by giving us these luxuries that bring true peace and happiness.

Whatever your activity this Holy Week might be, I hope you don’t forget the true reason why we’re all taking a break --- to look back and reflect, accept the wrong deeds we have done, and find the courage to make things right one more time, together with Jesus who rises again with us.

Taking time off for our “Journey of the Heart” with ABS-CBN President and CEO Carlo Katigbak and the ABS-CBN Foundation team headed by its Managing Director Berta Lopez Feliciano and Director for Advocacy Ernie Lopez.

To have a better feel of our Samar adventure, please watch this: https://www.tiktok.com/@titajingcastaneda/video/7218066300055194885.

