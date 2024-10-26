The Medical City, Megaworld sign partnership for Boracay medical facility

At the contract signing, from left: The Medical City's Chief Strategy Officer Christopher Delos Reyes and Chairman Jose Xavier Gonzales; Kevin L. Tan, Chief Executive Officer of Alliance Global Inc., parent company of Megaworld Corp.; and Megaworld Lifestyle Malls' First Vice President and Head Graham Coates, and Cluster General Manager and Assistant Vice President, Boracay New Coast Vanessa Vicente.

MANILA, Philippines — Megaworld Lifestyle Malls recently announced its landmark partnership with The Medical City to enhance health services available on the famous island destination of Boracay.

This collaboration will establish a medical facility within the Newcoast Beachwalk property located inside Megaworld’s Boracay Newcoast township.

To formalize the partnership, a ceremonial signing recently took place, led by Alliance Global Group Inc. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kevin Tan. Also representing Megaworld Lifestyle Malls were First Vice President and Head Graham Coates and Assistant Vice president and Cluster General Manager of Boracay Newcoast Vanessa Vicente. Heading The Medical City team were Chairman Jose Xavier Gonzales and Chief Strategy Officer Christopher Delos Reyes.

Locals and visitors will gain access to a comprehensive range of medical services, including emergency care, outpatient services, and specialized treatments.

"Boracay has a need for more healthcare facilities that can cater to the needs of its population and tourists from around the world. By establishing a state-of-the-art medical clinic on the island, we are taking a significant step towards ensuring that Boracay is not only a world-class destination for leisure but also a good place to go for the best healthcare and safety needs of its community," Coates said.

The Medical City is renowned for its state-of-the-art facilities and will bring its extensive medical expertise and innovative healthcare solutions to the island.

"The Medical City wants to address the need for proper healthcare in Boracay Island, for its tourists and its community. We are very committed to health care quality. We have been a Joint Commission International (JCI) accredited hospital since 2005, and we have a strong medical travel market, right now oriented towards Micronesia, so we have a good feel for what it takes to take international customers in," Gonzales pointed out.

This development is set to boost the island's appeal as a premier destination that also prioritizes the health and safety of its residents and visitors.

Newcoast Beachwalk, where the medical facility will be located, is a beachfront mall complete with shops, restaurants, and cafés.

RELATED: 1st full-service coffee shop in Boracay celebrates 2 decades