In photos: 'Hello Love Goodbye' shooting locations; Hong Kong mulls creating 'Hello Love Goodbye' tour

MANILA, Philippines — Star Cinema's "Hello Love Goodbye" starring Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo (Joy) and Kapuso actor Alden Richards (Ethan) is the highest grossing Filipino film of all time with an income of almost P900 million.

It was shot in Hong Kong, so many Filipino tourists are looking for the film's shooting locations for selfies and to relive some of the best moments in the film.

Hong Kong Tourism Board told Philstar.com that they have plans to offer a "Hello Love Goodbye" tour that will give tourists the chance to tour the film's shooting locations. The tour was supposed to begin when COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020.

Philstar.com found some of those location scenes and here they are:

Central Market

This is where Filipino domestic helpers gather every Sunday. Various scenes were shot here for the movie, including when Joy was seen bonding with her Filipino friends and working her side hustles for her family.

Lan Kwai Fong

Lan Kwai Fong is where Ethan works as a bartender in a certain bar. Joy took a sideline in Ethan's bar after negotiating her contract with her employer. This is where their love story began.

Central Pier, Victoria Harbor

The harbor was the place where Ethan and Joy first talked seriously. Ethan said that if he doesn't want the girl, he will tell "I love you" to her so that she'll go away. Joy suddenly told Ethan that she loves him but Ethan said, "E kaso gusto kita e. So, sorry I don't love you."

Avenue of Stars

This is where Joy realized that she has enough money to pay for her Canada journey after Ethan helps her to sell her stuff. Ethan even mimicked the Hong Kong Film Award Statue in the scene.

Cheung Chau Island

When Ethan suddenly disappears from work, Joy looks for him and found him in the Hong Kong island where he takes care of his father in this fishing village. This is where Ethan tells his life to Joy, including his ex-girlfriend.

Tin Hau Temple

When Ethan finally accepts Joy's decision to go to Hong Kong, they spent days of traveling to different Hong Kong destinations. This is where they took a selfie together.

Lion Rock Hiking Trail

Ethan and Joy's romantic date ends up at the top of Lion Rock Hiking Trail. This is where Joy assure that she will come back to Ethan as he promised to patiently wait for her return.

Mong Kok

This is where Ethan decided to put up his own bar. In a certain rooftop, Joy wrote the famous "Joy is here" where Filipinos are still searching for.

