Stop dreaming, start packing! How to plan and enjoy the Europe trip youâ€™ve always wanted

Stop dreaming, start packing! How to plan and enjoy the Europe trip you’ve always wanted

MANILA, Philippines — Whether you’re a history geek, an adventure seeker, or simply a romantic, Europe has always been a dream destination for many as it abounds with not only iconic spots but also delightful experiences and delectable cuisines.

Rated by The World Tourism Organization as the most visited continent, Europe takes up more than 50% of the world’s tourists. And just like them, you can make that dream travel happen, too—only if you stop dreaming and start packing!

Planning a trip for yourself, with your family, or with your friends may seem overwhelming, but there’s no need to worry when you have travel experts that can make the entire process easy. Here’s where to get started:

Planning ahead

A minor mishap can ruin an experience for you and that would be the last thing you would want to happen on your dream European trip.

Before setting your itinerary, here are the things you should know and research to ensure that your travel will be smooth and easy.

Securing your passport and Schengen Visa

Knowing updated travel guidelines and restrictions

Strategizing travel schedule

Mapping out the itinerary

A continent as big as Europe surely offers an assortment of tours and thinking of all of them is all fun and exciting. That is until you start stressing about how you will fit all of them in a few days.

Fortunately, there are travel brands like Trafalgar, Insight Vacations and Costsaver sitting under the umbrella of The Travel Corporation which has over 100 years of travel expertise, that curate hassle-free guided tour itineraries, allowing you to explore Europe without the fuss in this post-pandemic world.

These guided tours give travelers the best way to see Europe with safety assurance, flexible booking terms and peace of mind that their needs will be catered to, whatever their travel style is. That’s exactly why they’re regarded as esteemed leaders in travel and tours.

Dónde? Here are some of the popular itineraries that were curated to give you the best of the best experiences to try.

Photo Release Rome, Italy

Relive the romantic moments you’ve once imagined from pocketbooks or seen in films by visiting the best of Italy. Explore 15 cities in 13 days, covering Rome, Lake Como and Sorrento that retell the stories of ancient treasures of Rome to Renaissance Florence.

Dive into culture and appreciate the beauty of Ancient Rome, Vatican City and the Basilica of St. Francis at Assisi. You can also experience the home of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet at Verona, a cruise trip through Venice, a view of the famous city of Pisa, the Square of Miracles, and the ever-famous leaning tower.

Photo Release Castello del Trebbio at Florence, Italy

A trip with Trafalgar is not complete without fully immersing in local secrets and culture. You can even make your Italy or your imperial Europe tour even more life-changing through Trafalgar’s Be My Guest experience, where locals open their homes for guests so you can immerse in the community like you’re a local yourself!

This is perfect for travelers who care for people and the planet and wish to make their tours more sustainable and supportive to local communities, heritage sites and natural wonders. It also helps local destinations and businesses rebuild from the impacts of the pandemic.

Photo Release Brussels, Belgium

Experience premium dining and wine pairing experiences as you admire the scenes Belgium, Luxembourg and The Netherlands offer.

You will take a stop to discover Brussels, a city best known for beer, chocolate and its rich political history. The trip won’t also be complete without an intimate farm-to-table feast at L'Écurie du Parc and sightseeing the Clervaux Castle at Luxembourg.

Wrapping up your 11-day tour is Amsterdam and a discovery of its museums, canal and courtyards— all the wonders that the Netherlands is most known for.

Photo Release Chocolate workshop

Experience the difference with Insight Vacations on this trip, where you can truly enjoy each destination in the most seamless and comfortable way possible, together with a small group or your special ones.

With its luxurious Motorcoach, you can simply sit back and enjoy your most stylish European journey without worrying about a thing on the road. At the end of each day, look forward to slumber in highly rated hotels that are specially curated for you to have an unforgettable travel experience.

Photo Release Seville, Spain

With Spain’s and Portugal’s centuries-old relationship with the Philippines, it makes perfect sense that these are extremely popular destination choices among Filipinos. Apart from giving Filipino tourists a glimpse into history, immersing in the heart of Spain and Portugal also gives them an opportunity to explore and rediscover their Hispanic heritage.

Through an exhilarating 13-day, you will experience a feast to all your senses, featuring with all the sights and sounds of Barcelona, tasty, traditional tapas in Old Seville, the famous rock at Gibraltar and the royal palace at Madrid.

Immerse in this trip with Costsaver, the perfect choice for those who are looking for a more flexible tour, where you are free to choose from a curated range of optional experiences you want to include in your itinerary. All the travel essentials will be taken care of, while you pick the rest so you can experience your European tour, your way.

Exploring Europe in style and comfort

Indeed, a dream travel destination such as Europe deserves to be explored and experienced in the best way possible.

Awarded with the globally recognized WTTC SafeTravel Stamp, travelers can look forward to enjoying peace of mind, convenience and flexibility that make up for a truly memorable tour with Trafalgar, Insight Vacations and Costsaver. Await spending your best time at each destination and not scrolling on your phone, searching for maps and worse, getting lost.

Ready? Choose from hundreds of itineraries that suit your needs and preference—whether with family, small groups, honeymooners or even women-only groups. And there’s no need to compromise, as these guided tours still ensure that you’ll not miss out on the best experiences to try, keeping room for free time and flexibility for optional activities.

Now, start packing your bags and get ready for your dream European escapade! Take advantage of the exclusive 2023 offers from Trafalgar, Insight Vacations and Costsaver with 10% savings on selected departures* and an additional 5% for frequent travelers.

*Terms and Conditions apply