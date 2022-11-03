^

Travel and Tourism

Family rest house-turned-resort relies on nature for peaceful aesthetic

Kristofer Purnell
November 3, 2022
Family rest house-turned-resort relies on nature for peaceful aesthetic
Vivere Azure in Anilao, Batangas
Philstar.com / Kristofer Purnell

MANILA, Philippines — Anilao in Batangas is best known as a snorkeling spot near Metro Manila, but it can also be a natural haven for busy individuals seeking for a quick yet deserved serenity.

Vivere Azure is one of the many resorts found in Anilao, situated along a hillside that leads straight to the beachfront; its structure and aesthetic borrowing heavily from the surrounding environment.

The area used to be a rest house by a family that would frequently visit Anilao, until they decided to turn it into a resort so that others may enjoy the peaceful waters of Batangas.

Because the area begins from the road, down a hill, then onto the beach, the family had the pathways and several portions of the resort built using wood, stone, and shells found within and surrounding provinces.

In doing so, the resort was built around the natural environment to ensure that a stay there offered authentic and literally natural peace, especially as the suites and brand new casas host up to an average maximum of 50 guests.

It also helped that members of the family have backgrounds significant to the resort's birth — the father is an architect, the eldest son a chef, a daughter that's an interior designer, and another daughter that's a hotelier. The siblings now manage the family's properties.

Whereas the suites are closer to the beach and dining areas for complimentary meals, the casas are closer to the pool and have a better view of the sea plus spacious rooms that give off very-important-status vibes.

The blue waters just in front of the resort are home to schools of fish, coral gardens, giant clams, and turtles, all which can be seen via snorkeling and free diving.

Other activities that can be done are kayaking in the nearby waters and island-hopping to beaches along or across the coast.

---

Editor's note: The tour to Anilao was hosted by Vivere Azure to promote tourism in the area. At no stage does the host organization have a say on the stories generated from the coverage, interviews conducted, publication date and story treatment. Content is produced solely by Philstar.com following editorial guidelines.

