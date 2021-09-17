Palawan named among T+Lâ€™s Top 5 islands in Asia, World list









































































 




   







   















Travel and Tourism

                        
Palawan named among T+L's Top 5 islands in Asia, World list

                        

                        
Rosette Adel - Philstar.com
September 17, 2021 | 6:48pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
This undated photo shows Coron, Palawan
Jess Castillo via Unsplash

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Palawan is once again recognized by an international magazine after it placed 5th in the top island in Asia list by Travel + Leisure magazine.



The island, often getting international recognition, made it to the Top Islands in Asia’s World’s Best Awards survey garnering a score of 88.63.

   
   


It joined Andaman Islands India, Koh Samui in Thailand, Bali in Indonesia, and Maldives in the prestigious roster.



Palawan also ranked 19th on the top islands in World category of the same travel poll.



“The Philippines' Palawan not only made this regional list again at No. 5 (though down from No. 1 last year) but also earned a spot in the World's Best Islands list,” the magazine said.



It garnered a rating of 94.83 last year.



T+L’s ranking was released last September 8 and commended Palawan for its “mountains as well as white sand beaches washed by the Sula and South China seas.”



“Resorts range from eco-chic stays to the spectacular Amanpulo resort, accessible only by private plane. Its 58 casitas and villas are nestled in the lush hillside and along the beach; each villa has its own chef and butler,” the article read.



The Department of Tourism was delighted by the inclusion of the touted Palawan in the roster.



“The award accorded to Palawan speaks for the country’s tourism destinations, still being on top of minds of travelers. The Philippines’ natural wonders, coupled with the world-renowned Filipino hospitality, make destinations like Palawan truly one of the best, not just in the region, but in the world,” Tourism Secretary Berna Romulo-Puyat said.


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

