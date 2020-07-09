PHILSTAR VIDEOS
This undated image shows Kayangan Lake, Coron, Palawan, Philippines
Image by Giuliano Gabella (@ggabella91) via Unsplash
Palawan hailed world’s ‘best island’ anew
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - July 9, 2020 - 4:47pm

MANILA, Philippines — Palawan has regained its “Best Island in the World” title from the readers of the international travel magazine, Travel + Leisure.

The world-famous island scored 94.83 in a survey of the renowned travel publication released Thursday, topping the roster of the top 25 Best Islands in the World. This is the fourth time it claimed the title.

Palawan ranked second last year with a score of 90.87.

“Though it’s difficult to reach from many parts of the world, once travelers get there they can dive in World War II wrecks, explore old-growth rain forests, and paddle one of the world’s longest subterranean rivers at Puerto Princesa,” Travel + Leisure magazine writer Sara Clemence wrote.

The country’s top tourist destination, Boracay, also made it to the 14th spot of the prestigious list with a score of 88.2.

The magazine said this year’s World’s Best Award survey was concluded on March 2, before the several countries implemented the “stay-at-home” orders in a bid to curb COVID-19 cases.

“The results reflect our readers’ experiences before the pandemic, but we hope that this year’s honorees will inspire your trips to come — whenever they may be,” the magazine said.

The Department of Tourism welcomed this latest recognition.

“Palawan reclaimed its rightful place in the World’s Best Awards. The citation as the Best Island in the World is all the more important because this is voted upon by the readers of the prominent Travel + Leisure (T+L) magazine,” Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat in a statement.

“It’s wonderful to see that our rehabilitation and sustainable development efforts last year, especially in El Nido and Coron, were well-received by tourists everywhere,” she added.

The citation comes a week after she visited and checked the readiness of Palawan to welcome tourists amid the pandemic.

Palawan eyes the gradual reopening of its tourist destination El Nido, San Vicente and Coron after it has implemented the safety protocols.

Puyat last week announced that there would be a dry run of domestic tourism reopening in El Nido resorts this month.

Palawan Gov. Jose Alvarez said they would prioritize local tourists before reopening the areas to foreign tourists.

The latest recognition from Travel + Leisure magazine is the third received by the country since the national government enforced community quarantine in several aprts of the country.

Last month, Forbes Magazine cited the Philippines as one of the seven countries which could become a major tourist destination in a post-COVID world.

In the same month, another renowned travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler added the Hidden Beach in El Nido, Palawan to its 30 Best Beaches in the World list.

