Palawan Group champions BrickTech strategy in the financial sector

MANILA, Philippines — For nearly four decades, the Palawan Group of Companies has built a good, solid reputation for being the most trusted go-to place for pawning, remittance and a wide range of financial transactions, catering to the diverse needs of everyday Filipinos.

Their unwavering dedication to offering winning financial services and solutions to their sukis has popularized “I-Palawan Mo Na!” showcasing people’s deep connection and trust in their services.

With its commitment to providing mura, mabilis at walang kuskos-balungos (affordable, fast and hassle-free) pawning services, along with domestic and international remittances, micro insurance and e-wallet, the Palawan Group has become the market-leading pawnshop and remittance company, offering reliable financial solutions that Filipinos can depend on, especially during times of need.

Combining the extensive network of over 3,300 Palawan branches with PalawanPay, the company’s digital wallet and fastest-growing app in the country, championing BrickTech strategy.

This approach merges physical branches with digital innovation, enhancing accessibility and reliability, and solidifying the Palawan Group’s leadership in the financial industry.

When parents find themselves in a financial crunch such as needing quick cash to pay for their kids’ tuition, replenish their sari-sari store inventory, or boost their business capital, they can pawn their jewelry at Palawan Pawnshop.

Palawan’s high appraisal and low interest ensures that sukis can avail the best rates, ultimately providing them with higher cash and take-home pay.

Similarly, Palawan Express Pera Padala (PEPP) is a reliable channel for overseas Filipino workers to send money back home, guaranteeing safe and prompt money transfers through its international remittance services.

With Palawan’s “cash agad ang tanggap” feature, families receive much-needed support promptly and securely. Additionally, OFW families benefit from free ProtekTODO personal insurance coverage when claiming international remittances through PEPP or PalawanPay, providing them and their families with added security and peace of mind.

“At Palawan, our sukis are at the heart of everything we do. We’re dedicated to constant innovation, always seeking ways to serve them better and provide winning financial solutions through our mura, mabilis at walang kuskos balungos na serbisyo,” said Karlo Eugene Castro, president and CEO of the Palawan Group of Companies.

As a testament to its commitment to providing a comprehensive suite of winning financial solutions for its customers, the Palawan Group of Companies continuously enhances the features of its digital wallet, PalawanPay.

Seamlessly integrated with key services such as pawn renewal, international remittance claims and ProtekTODO insurance, customers can now conveniently manage their financial needs anytime, anywhere, pwede sa branch at pwede rin sa app (either in-branch or through the app), ensuring greater convenience and accessibility.

These services and other features have propelled PalawanPay as the fastest-growing e-wallet, achieving 18 million users in just two years.

One of Palawan’s key strengths is its extensive network and digital innovations. With over 40,000 Palawan outlets nationwide, customers enjoy unparalleled flexibility and convenience in accessing financial services regardless of location.

They can transact in-branch or through PalawanPay, the company’s mobile app. It allows users to manage their financial transactions anytime, anywhere, offering a seamless blend of in-branch and online services.

With a legacy rooted in integrity and service excellence, Palawan has earned the steadfast loyalty of its customers for 38 years, setting standards for convenience, value and winning financial solutions.

Firmly rooted in their goal of bringing financial inclusivity to the country, they make it a point to create products and services that aim to make Filipinos’ lives easier and more convenient through more affordable means.

By prioritizing customer needs and delivering exceptional, affordable service, Palawan ensures every interaction is a win-win for all its sukis.

Palawan Pawnshop, Palawan Express Pera Padala and PalawanPay are supervised by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. For more information, go to Palawan Pawnshop and PalawanPay websites.

Editor's Note: This press release is sponsored by Palawan Group of Companies. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent of our Editorial newsroom.