6 sustainable habits to start the new year right

MANILA, Philippines — Whenever we celebrate special occasions such Christmas, New Year’s Day and the more recent Chinese New Year, in which gift-giving is an intrinsic part of, we cannot help but think of how much waste we are making with all the gift-wrapping paper, ribbons, tape, plastic, paper bags we are using.

While gifts are meant to bring joy, we should not forget that the trash that comes from it will impact the environment when not disposed of properly. Now that we are starting a new year, it is the best time to be more conscious about the environment and build sustainable habits to practice so we can move forward.

Health, wellness and beauty retailer Watsons has always espoused sustainability and responsible consumerism by offering its customers Sustainable Choices, which features products made with responsibly sourced ingredients and better packaging made with less virgin plastics.

There are also refilling stations in two major Watsons stores (SM Megamall and The Block at SM City North Edsa), where shoppers can get refills for their favorite Naturals by Watsons products.

Customers are encouraged to read labels, especially if they’re into Clean Beauty, as the retailer carries many products in this category under Sustainable Choices. Shopping bags are also highly encouraged, instead of using paper and plastic bags.

“We also encourage them to recycle Christmas wrappers and maybe use old ribbons and twine to tie their gifts instead of using tape. These are small steps we all can take for a greener future,” said Sharon Decapia, senior assistant vice president for marketing, public relations and sustainability of Watsons Philippines.

Another sustainable habit that we can pick up this New Year is helping other people. The retailer has community-targeted initiatives that the public can support, including Operation Smile Philippines which, in partnership with Watsons, has changed the lives of thousands of children born with cleft and lip palate. Give A Smile coin banks are strategically located at the cashiers’ counters of Watsons stores nationwide.

To sum it all up, the following are good sustainable habits that we can start now:

Avoid using excessive plastics.

Waste not by recycling gift wrappers, ribbons and twines.

Choose health, wellness and beauty products that use responsibly sourced ingredients.

Refill products as much as possible.

Use and reuse paper and plastic shopping bags or bring your eco bag when shopping or doing your grocery.

Give to charity. Do a good deed and be a blessing to others.

Get started on these sustainable shopping habits and make this world a better place to live in.

