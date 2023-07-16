LIST: Eco-friendly finds for a green lifestyle

MANILA, Philippines — You have long embraced the green lifestyle, and to help preserve the environment, you constantly look for eco-friendly and sustainable alternatives. It proves to be a bit inconvenient whenever you have to source them from different stores, which ends up eating up a lot of your precious time and effort.

This can be solved if you can shop more intentionally for sustainable and locally sourced products in just one place. One avenue is through SM Green Finds, a program designed to make green living easier and more accessible.

Here are some eco-friendly items you may check out and replace in your home or closet.

Home sweet home

In making small decisions for the home, you can opt for linens made of bamboo, which is sustainably sourced and utilizes less water in the production process. At SM Store, shoppers will have access to handcrafted products by artisans and social enterprises made from locally sourced materials like rattan, bamboo and abaca.

For basic home lighting needs, consumers can shift to LED bulbs, which use 85% less electricity than traditional light bulbs. These LED bulbs not only help reduce energy consumption but also produce less heat, making homes more comfortable during hot days. When it comes to basic cleaning solutions, you can opt for eco-friendly and natural cleaners, which are safe for use without compromising the environment.

Water conservation is also crucial, not just during the summer season but throughout the year. There are water-saving bathroom fixtures that use aerators to control the stream of water, reducing splashing and minimizing water wastage. These fixtures help reduce water consumption, making it a win-win situation for both consumers and the environment.

Outfit of the day

If you are building a green wardrobe, readily available is a selection of sustainably made and produced denim. Shoppers will have options from sustainably sourced fabrics that are neither dyed nor bleached, to materials that are made from organic cotton.

The giant retail company also carries a wide variety of eco-friendly footwear.

'Clean' beauty

Ethically sourced, eco-friendly skincare products has been gaining popularity in the past few years.

Shoppers can opt for these green products that come in fully recyclable packaging, or, instead of regular bottles, purchase refill packs that consume 79% less plastic.

Green parenting

Green parenting is also made possible with sustainably sourced feeding sets and reusable diapers. For kids’ fashion, there is an entire collection of sustainably made and produced clothings ideal for sensitive skin.

Plantita tool kit

Finally, "plantitos" and "plantitas" looking to grow their urban gardens will find a wide array of natural-growing media that utilize by-products like coconut shells and hulls found in local farms and mountainsides of the Philippines. These are eco-friendly alternatives to conventional growing media.

By incorporating these Green Finds into your daily routine, green living is made easy and accessible. In addition, you are conscientiously choosing products made from natural and local ingredients, support local communities and help keep Mother Earth happy and healthy.

“Retailers have an important role to play in positively influencing and impacting consumer behavior. SM Store is committed to providing Filipino consumers a platform to access sustainably sourced products through its SM Green Finds program,” said Dhinno Tiu, Executive Vice President for Operations and Sales Support at the SM Store.

