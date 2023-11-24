Snoopy Mega Adventure exhibit opens in SM Megamall

SM Megamall invites everyone to a year-long Mega Adventure with the beloved Peanuts gang

MANILA, Philippines — Snoopy and friends are brought to life through a unique and interactive exhibit in SM Megamall.

In partnership with Peanuts Worldwide, SM Megamall invites everyone to a year-long Mega Adventure with the beloved Peanuts gang starting November 17.

At the Snoopy Mega Adventure exhibition, you can experience an extraordinary 360 degrees’ immersive journey of four seasons with Snoopy and friends through a multimedia display of Snoopy’s Comic Strips with whimsical bursts of colors – cool tones for winter, bright pastels for spring, bright and vivid shades for summer, and earthy tones for fall.

Hit the road to fun and excitement by visiting the Snoopy Mega Adventure Tunnel located at the Event Center, Mega A. Present any P1,000 single receipt purchase from SM Megamall, SM Center Shaw, or SM Center Pasig at the exhibit entrance to get two passes to enter.

In addition, you can also bring home Snoopy collectibles and merchandise from our partner Miniso at the end of the exhibit.



The nostalgic mega-adventure gets even more exciting as SM Megamall installs a camera-worthy, larger-than-life Snoopy Inflatable at the rooftop of Mega Fashion Hall to warm the hearts of the young and the young-at-heart.

Fur-parents will also be thrilled as SM Megamall’s Paw Park, located at the 5th Level Mega Fashion Hall gets a Snoopy revamp starting December.

Since his debut in the 1950s in the Peanuts comic strip by Charles M. Schulz, Snoopy continues to delight and inspire people of all ages.



RELATED: Creating World of Frozen: Disney creative director shares process behind ‘most magical place on Earth’