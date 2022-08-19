^

Planning to build or renovate your home? Here’s what pipe you should buy

August 19, 2022 | 4:00pm
Planning to build or renovate your home? Hereâ€™s what pipe you should buy
Phildex PPR Pipes and Fittings adopts advanced German technology and has a 50-year service guarantee. It also follows international standards as it holds a toxicity testing certificate.
MANILA, Philippines —  In recent years, PPR and PVC pipes have become widely used in the industry, but what is the difference between the two? The first major difference is that PPR pipes are thicker than PVC ones. The sizes are determined by categorizing them according to their outer diameters.

While PVC pipes are tough with good ductility, PPR pipes are better for water supply piping, are high-strength and have excellent processing performance, good creep resistance at higher temperatures and the unique advantage of high transparency of random copolymer polypropylene.

The interface of the PPR pipe adopts "hot-melt" technology and is completely fused together. So once installation and pressure test are done, there will no longer be aging and leakage, unlike plastic pipes.

Now the ultimate question is: Should you use PVC or PPR pipes?

Between the two, it is recommended you use PPR pipes, because they are better in terms of various properties as well as home needs, including hot water.

More than this, PPR pipes also have good corrosion resistance, sanitation and non-toxicity, small expansion force and firm connection, which is more suitable for home improvement and water supply.

One-stop-shop for pipe needs

Phildex, a Filipino-owned company, is engaged in the production, importation and distribution of PPR pipes, electrical conduits and other construction materials that are superior and exceptional when it comes to performance. Durability, safety and quality. These are the top qualities of Phildex PPR pipes and fittings.

Phildex PPR pipes and fittings adopts advanced German technology and has a 50-year service guarantee. It also follows international standards as it holds a toxicity testing certificate.

 

For your PPR Pipes and Fittings needs (or if you want a quotation), visit Phildex PPR Pipes and Fittings online at www.phildex.com or visit on their flagship estores on Lazada or Shopee. You can also get in touch with and talk to their professional customer service associates and stay updated on all their latest promotions by following their official Facebook page.

Planning to build or renovate your home? Here's what pipe you should buy
Planning to build or renovate your home? Here’s what pipe you should buy

Phildex PPR Pipes and Fittings adopts advanced German technology and has a 50-year service guarantee. It also follows international...
