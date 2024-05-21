Ben&Ben launches concept store Liwanag House

MANILA, Philippines — Local band Ben&Ben officially launched the concept store Liwanag House dedicated to its growing fanbase.

The space situatued in Quezon City's Robinsons Galleria will serve as the main store for exclusive releases and limited-edition merchandise from the band.

Liwanag House — Liwanag being the fandom name for Ben&Ben supporters — will also host community-driven gatherings.

Last May 18, the band was present for the concept store's launch by holding a concert, performing hits like the viral "Sa Susunod Na Habang Buhay" and most recent single "Comets," and even manned the store before taking the stage.

Also marking the launch of Liwanag House was a campaign video featuring the nine members of Ben&Ben going around Robinsons' flagship mall.

The video was set to another of the band's popular songs "Araw-Araw," as they visited the mall's stores and restaurants.

RELATED: Ben&Ben shares story behind Marian Rivera dance video challenge