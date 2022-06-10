‘World’s richest man in fashion’ visits Manila, sees potential as fashion capital

MANILA, Philippines — Bernard Arnault, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy (LVMH), once the world’s richest man and still among the wealthiest for leading the world's largest luxury products group, visited Manila before the pandemic and saw its potential as one of the world’s upcoming fashion capitals.

Iza Arcilla, General Manager of shopping center Greenbelt, told Philstar.com of Arnault’s visit in an exclusive interview during Greenbelt 3’s recent launch of its high-end stores, including LVMH’s Louis Vuitton.

“It actually started when the president of LVMH came last 2018. It was a secret visit. He saw that there was this potential… and then he realized that they still have brands that are still not here,” Arcilla said.

Arnault reportedly came to Manila unannounced last April 2018 to visit Louis Vuitton (LV) and Bulgari stores in Greenbelt and Solaire. Both Bulgari and LV are under his French luxury goods conglomerate.

He was reportedly only accompanied by bodyguards and did not stay long, but the brief visit from the so-called “world’s richest man in fashion” pushed Ayala Malls to draw up a plan to renovate Greenbelts 3 and 4 as the country’s fashion capitals, said Arcilla. According to her, even LVMH’s rival brands have been wanting to have big stores in the Philippines, but the country did not have enough spaces for them.

Arcilla said Arnault told Greenbelt Malls that he sees a potential in Manila as a fashion capital. She believed that is because many Filipinos are now very well-traveled and exposed to global high-end labels, so the demand for luxury brands has been high even before and during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Pre-pandemic it was strong and even during the pandemic it got even stronger because people cannot travel anymore and we had money to spend,” she said, so even during the pandemic, luxury brands “are really doing well” in Greenbelt.

Experiential shopping

Although there are no tax rebates in the Philippines that make luxury brand shopping here more attractive to travelers from abroad, Arcilla assured that the country is now at par with Western countries when it comes to “experiential” shopping or making shopping an experience in itself.

According to her, there are now a wider range of luxury products and services in the Philippines, and these are also now as competitive as in other countries.

“The stores here are now well-equipped for global ordering. Stocks and new items can be ordered from our stores, including personalization,” she added.

Central to making shopping more experiential is Greenbelt’s elegant new look. Interior architect J. Antonio Mendoza was tasked to redesign the Makati malls’ façade and interior with black and khaki white Pantone colors and finishing that would seamlessly fit the global prestige of the brands it carries, as well as meet the needs, desires and expectations of Greenbelt 3’s discerning shoppers. The detailing of the halls is meant to highlight — and not compete — with the designs of the luxury brands’ shop windows.

The result is a minimalist aesthetic that flows consistently throughout Greenbelt 3’s exterior and interiors, accentuated with lush greens and harmonious co-existence with the environment through the adoption of more sustainable technologies and practices such as the installation of energy-conserving, fully electric transport systems in various malls.

“Greenbelt has enjoyed countless accolades for its architecture, spatial planning and seamless integration of lush green landscapes woven into the commercial floor plan. We knew we had to push design boundaries to capture our customers’ imagination with the renovation. We believe we achieved that,” Ayala Malls President Chris Maglanoc stated.

Among the luxury labels to be found in the newly refurbished Greenbelt 3 are Louis Vuitton, Dior, Kenzo, Fendi, Univers, Off-White, Thom Browne, L’Officine Universelle Buly, Max Mara, Rimowa, Patek Philippe and Bvlgari.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo New luxury watch and jewelry stores in Greenbelt 3

The new Max Mara store features around 100 square meters of show space, with one window on the inside of the mall and a glass façade with lightbox on the external side. It overlooks the main road, Makati Avenue, by the Greenbelt 3 entrance. Existing architectural elements of the building, such as vaulted ceilings and a skylight, naturally embellish the rooms and interact with the Italian brand’s heritage and contemporary spirit. A well-balanced mix of strain gre, brass, metal, oak wood and colorful marbles creates a welcoming atmosphere across the main living area, which is beautifully centered by a column in raw stone. Sophisticated furnishings from leading Italian design brands make the new store evoke Max Mara’s fundamental brand values of Italian craftsmanship and timeless construction. The new store shows the brand’s latest collections, including the main line and a selection of accessories. Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Off-White in Greenbelt 3 has a section dedicated for children

Opening this June and July are Celine, Loewe, Jimmy Choo, and Ermenegildo Zegna. Tiffany & Co. is scheduled to open in October. Other stores earmarked to open are Roger Vivier, which is entering the Philippine market for the first time in 2022, and Cartier, which will unveil its latest collection in 2023.

As Cartier, Tiffany & Co. and Ermenegildo Zegna transition to their new locations in Greenbelt 3 in a couple of months, their Greenbelt 4 boutiques remain operational until the final move.

From 2022 to 2023, Ayala Malls will continue to refurbish Greenbelt 4, which will see the new looks of Burberry, Salvatore Ferragamo, Tod’s, Bottega Veneta, Givenchy and Prada. Gucci is also going to boast a more prominent space as it moves to the former location of Louis Vuitton, which moved to Greenbelt 3.

Meanwhile, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen and Saint Laurent are establishing their presence in Greenbelt 4, plus another new-in-the-Philippines fashion concept, French label Faure Le Page. In addition, Arcilla shared that Vacheron Constantin will open in Greenbelt 5 supposedly this month, Rolex will be expanding and moving in a bigger space just across its current ground floor location. Within the year, their rival timepiece brand Breitling will also be renovating its store.

Complementing the posh shopping experience are equally stylish dining concepts Las Flores, Wildflour, Sala Bistro, People’s Place, Starbucks Reserve, Amorica by Café Breton, and the newly-opened Ember by Chef Josh Boutwood. While the retail scene in Makati CBD (central business district) thrives, Greenbelt emerges as a prestigious convergence point for fashion, art, architecture and nature.

Updates: Manila fashion, shopping scene

Below are some more proofs of Manila's thriving fashion and shopping scene:

Maureen Wroblewitz launches Shein collection

Photo release 'Asia's Next Top Model' winner and beauty queen donning her picks for international e-commerce site Shein.

In honor of keeping the summer spirit alive, Shein is excited to announce the launch of a summer look book series with beauty queen and “Asia’s Next Top Model” winner Maureen Wroblewitz.

As someone immersed in the world of beauty and fashion, Maureen is no stranger to bringing life to a collection of diverse designs. Her experience under the tutelage of well-known designers from different industries only affirms her reputation as one of the top fashion inspirations for both aspiring models and casual fashionistas nationwide.

Maureen’s personal picks from this exclusive collaborative series include a plunging neck crisscross tie-back crop top from the Trendy Summer collection; Beach-Ready swimwear collection composed of the Halter Triangle Tie Side Bikini, the Ditsy Floral Knot Front Crop Cami Top with Ruffle Hem Skirt, and the Triangle Tie Side Bikini Swimsuit.

A global fashion and lifestyle e-retailer committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, Shein uses on-demand manufacturing technology to connect suppliers to its agile supply chain, reducing inventory waste and enabling it to deliver a variety of affordable products to customers in more than 150 countries. Its app is available for free on iOS and Android.

Shopee Philippines extends mid-year sale

Innisfree, Twin Gold, Sasa flagship stores on Shopee Philippines From left: Innisfree is a natural skincare and makeup brand that delivers the benefits of nature powered by ingredients coming from the pristine Jeju island where clean nature and healthy beauty coexist in harmony; Twin Gold boasts of authentic gold accessories in classic and timeless designs such as stud earrings, infinity earrings and rings that are all hypoallergenic and good for daily use; Sasa on Shopee Mall is a go-to source for cult favorite luxury beauty products.

Get ready for the 6.6-7.7 Mid-Year Sale happening until July 9 on Shopee Philippines. Check out everything in your cart and enjoy free shipping with no minimum spend. Make the most out of P66 Deals and 10% off vouchers daily. Download the Shopee app to enjoy promos from its comprehensive range of categories, including health & beauty, electronics, fashion, home, babies and kids' toys, and more.

Shopee is the leading online shopping platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan that offers convenient and seamless shopping to users that are looking to shop anytime and anywhere. With strong payment and logistical support, it provides all users with an easy, secure, and fast online shopping experience.

Waltermart opens 37th mall in Novaliches

Photo release Located at Quirino Highway, Brgy. Talipapa, Novaliches, Quezon City, WalterMart The Junction is open at 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

WalterMart brings its one-stop, convenient, fresh and safe shopping experience to the Novaliches Community with the opening of its 37th mall recently. With this, the brand continues to provide its signature heart-felt service and provides even more reasons for customers to love going to this newest community mall.

The mall is a one-stop destination including a supermarket, home appliances, specialty stores, wellness services and food selections. From farm fresh to seafood and oriental produce, to International Flavors and Healthy Organic Sections – the supermarket houses a wide assortment of essential goods. With the increased demand on ready-to-cook meals, the supermarket partnered with restaurant brands to carry restaurant-quality food products such as Shakeys, Goldilocks etc.

The Philippines’ largest appliance store, Abenson, carries up to a thousand items from home appliance to work from home essentials. Meanwhile, W Department Store has a wide array of fashion and beauty brands like Penshoppe, Wrangler, Mr. Lee, Disney, Hawk, Mossimo, Dowell, Ever Bilena, and Casio alongside its home essentials.

The mall also boasts of a line-up of tenants to amp up its assortment. These include food selections like KFC, Dunkin Donuts and Chatime, and a food court where friends and family can dine together, including Potato Corner, TakoBros and Siomai House. Essentials stores carry branded and value items like Ace Hardware and Watsons. Service lanes and Cyberzone open to cater a one-stop shop experience like BDO, Core Pacific Exchange, Samsung, Infinix and Cellstuff, and Metrofone.

Customers can expect thoughtfully designed wide aisles, smooth parking and easy to access commute routes. Free parking perks await the customers to celebrate its opening day.

Faster, easier and hassle-free options for customers to receive their orders through designated pick-up points via the curb side pick-up program. WalterMart Supermarket has also grown its online ordering capability via its Grocery Delivery site, www.waltermart.com, for a full omni-channel experience.

Uniqlo marks 10th Philippine anniversary with Marni collaboration

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo The Marni showcase in Uniqlo Glorietta 5 flagship store

Global apparel retailer Uniqlo recently launched its first collaboration with Italian luxury fashion brand Marni. This long-awaited collaboration has produced a collection that is bold and brimming with playfulness, in a distinctively Marni style.

Uniqlo LifeWear typified by smart designs and technical expertise and the Marni aesthetic characterized by unique shapes and colorful prints have been brought together in a wardrobe that is fresh and new, and can be enjoyed by everyone as everyday wear.

Yukihiro Katsuta, Fast Retailing Group Senior Executive Officer and Head of Research and Development for Uniqlo, commented, “We are proud of how this collaboration with Marni has produced a collection for a new era and a new season that allows everyone to experience the joy of wearing clothes. The Uniqlo philosophy of clothing that is simple, high quality, functional, and ingenious in detail, imbued with Marni’s creative vitality, has produced bold and innovative LifeWear. I am extremely pleased that we are able to offer this essential LifeWear collection that accentuates individual character and feelings in a positive way.”

Francesco Risso, Creative Director at Marni, said, “I’ve been hugely excited about this collaboration since the start. Throughout the whole process we have always championed Uniqlo’s ethos and the integrity that lies behind the brand’s vision, giving our interpretation of Uniqlo’s LifeWear through a slightly out-of-the-box proposition that combines impeccably crafted clothes with Marni’s offbeat and life-embracing spirit. I really hope that wearers feel good, that they feel themselves, that they feel free.”

The staple items characteristic of Uniqlo provide a blank canvas for the distinctive use of color that is synonymous with Marni, along with pop-style, warm graphic prints created especially for this collection presented in larger and smaller iterations in an arresting play on proportions. In contrast to monochromes and patterns, the added twist provided by relaxed silhouettes and bold balloon volume updates staples for everyday use.

Building on the theme of “universality,” the collection features relaxed yet considered silhouettes, such as a dynamic cocoon silhouette BlockTech coat, and pajama set with a drape that seems to flow, can be enjoyed by men and women of all ages.

The balloon skirt in the women’s line features diagonal pleating that give it a light and volume-enhancing look and can be matched with a sleeveless blouse in the same color palette for a coordinated look. The men’s line includes a tailored jacket and pants with a distinctively Marni touch. The lineup of gingham prints and solid colors is styled in an effortless silhouette perfectly suited for the current trend toward exquisite ease. The pocketable parka in a supple nylon material is an all-purpose item that pairs well with swim shorts for an active and stylish summer.

Independence Day blowout

Photo release Designing for the key moments and milestones of a woman’s life, Love, Bonito’s comprehensive assortment features stylish and comfortable pieces for the modern Asian woman at home, work and play.

If you are in search of a perfect excuse for some retail therapy, then Love, Bonito’s The Social Sale can be a good bet. From everyday staples such as the Karin Scoop Neck Bodysuit to festive wear like the Lana Padded Knot Front Dress, there are over a thousand popular designs up for grabs at up to 80% off, available online.

Until June 12, LBCommunity+ members can look forward to a non-stop shopping marathon. Gold and Silver tier LBCommunity+ members will have early access to sale items. Discounts are limited to all LBCommunity+ members only.

Designing for the key moments and milestones of a woman’s life, Love, Bonito’s comprehensive assortment features stylish and comfortable pieces for the modern Asian woman at home, work and play. Love, Bonito claims to be the largest vertically integrated, omnichannel women’s fashion brand in the region today. It remains committed to relationship building and nurturance, imbuing soul into innovation with thoughtful design and dedicated community outreach.

Solutions for online ‘Futurepreneurs’

Photo release From left: GoGo Xpress team, sorting machines in Pasig and delivery vans

The past two years have borne witness to the rise of nano and micro online businesses. Due to the pandemic lockdown restrictions, people turned to e-commerce to fulfill their everyday needs and purchases, spurring the growth in social sellers and e-commerce as a whole. Success in e-commerce depends on very reliable logistics. It’s not just about moving products from one place to another, but about doing it the fastest yet most cost efficient manner is of critical importance, and for a country separated by many islands, this can be highly challenging.

QuadX is one of the fastest-growing eCommerce tech and logistics service providers in the country. They service all market segments from marketplaces, cross-border commerce, and payment collection and settlement. QuadX is the company behind these brands: ShippingCart, XPay and GoGo Xpress. During the recent media launch of GoGo Xpress, the company's Founder and CEO, Dino Araneta, shared their vision of uplifting the livelihood of Filipinos through entrepreneurship and supporting Filipino sellers especially those who are into online or social selling.

“We want to help give Filipino entrepreneurs a fighting chance in fulfilling their dreams so they can provide for themselves and their families while improving their quality of life,” said Araneta.

To realize this vision, the company has invested in the data and technology needed to make the company’s vision come true for its partners, which include casual social sellers, buyers and rider partners. The company wants to make it easier for every Filipino to go into business or continuously grow their existing businesses.

GoGo Xpress is a go-to hassle-free online selling partner. Online Sellers who promote via social media can use the company to create a storefront where they can have their customers view and check out the item, immediately book countrywide delivery, and settle the payment. Even during the most difficult times of the pandemic, the company claimed to have made it convenient for sellers to deliver their goods to their buyers. All they had to do was make a booking and GoGo Xpress would pick up the parcels on the same day if they made a booking before the 2 p.m. cut-off and the following day if they booked after the cut-off. Upon booking, the company would inform the buyer about it and make updates after parcel pick-up and on the delivery day.

For 2022, the company is leveling up with more Seller Tool features that would further help grow online businesses. One of these tools is GoBenta, an enhancement to the Sell-A-Product feature, which allows sellers to create up to 100 product links that would include descriptions, stock availability, and price within the GoBenta storefront. Aside from this, sellers can link their GoBenta store to their Facebook Page's chat with Messenger Shop or just share the link on their social media, so online buyers can easily visit, and check out items they wish to purchase.

Meanwhile, buyers can input their delivery details aside from choosing COD (cash on delivery) as a mode of payment. That makes it more efficient on the Seller’s side as they don't need to fill in the delivery details for their buyers. This means more efficiency and accuracy and fewer mistakes in delivery. Thanks to this feature, buyers can know immediately how much the shipping fee is and have the option to choose COD without having to pay a COD service fee. Sellers using GoGo Xpress can also create their own special discounts for the items they are promoting with the Promo Code Generator, this way they get to create their own exclusive offers for their customers during their sale period.

“As of today, we have successfully connected almost 1.5 million casual social sellers to over 20 million buyers. As an e-commerce tech and logistics company, we offer seller tools that provide a hassle-free way of doing business. Right now, we are leveling up with more features and seller tools that would benefit our merchants and their customers,” said Mia Bulatao, the company’s President and Chief Operating Officer.

McCoy Jacinto, GoGo Xpress Managing Director, said 2,500 shops have so far been created on GoBenta and the number is growing by 15% week-on-week.

“It’s easy to navigate and it’s very user-friendly,” said Drew of Furry Good Pet Supplies. "Making product links is so easy compared with having to think of graphic designs for my online shop. I just need a picture, a short description and I'm done," said Iris of The Square Peg Shop.

"Our objective is to provide Merchants with Selling Tools that would make online selling and shopping more fun, more affordable and more efficient without being intimidating," said Bulatao.

The Goodwill Market offers exclusive perks

Photo release The Goodwill Market’s online catalogue features different categories of world-class products that include baby care, healthy snacks for kids, pantry items, immune-boosting health aids, skincare, and even household items. Each item is carefully vetted to ensure that they offer the best benefits.

With the aim of not only making it more convenient to order healthful products to fit different lifestyle needs, The Goodwill Market now offers customers a better shopping experience with the exclusive E-Perks promo.

In celebration with its third anniversary, The Goodwill Market is offering up to 50% exclusive discounts to customers who will subscribe to the free online HealthStyle newsletter that is available on the website. The first E-Perks promo program runs until June 30 and it offers exciting promos for the extensive array of premium healthy lifestyle products for the whole family. Visit www.goodwill.market and follow its official social media pages for more information.

With the E-Perks promo, online shopping at The Goodwill Market is not only super-easy with the safe and convenient doorstep delivery, the discounts you get from simply signing up for the monthly newsletter will help you enjoy more deals and discounts with your purchases. Say hello to a healthier lifestyle with your favorite products, and find useful tips in the newsletter that can help fuel your passions and increase your resistance against the stress of the daily grind.

The Goodwill Market is an e-commerce platform from Dyna Drug Corporation that was launched with a mission to give Filipino consumers a one-stop-shop for better health and wellness choices. Alternatives. “By offering the E-perks promo to celebrate our third anniversary, we are giving our customers more access to products that promote holistic wellness and sustainability, along with information from our e-newsletter and in-site lifestyle articles that can help them make heathy lifestyle choices for themselves and their loved ones,” said Kit Santos, Digital Commerce and Marketing Head.

Expanding presence in the Philippines, Southeast Asia

Photo release Enrique Velasco, Managing Director of Sandz Solutions Philippines Inc. and Dani Naor SVP Business Development of Zadara

Zadara, a company committed in edge cloud services, continues to expand its presence in different parts of the world with its fully-managed cloud services - compute, networking, storage and more, and designed for service providers and the modern enterprise. The company offers zero-risk on-demand cloud services, hybrid-ready, centralized and requires easy monitoring with 24/7 customer service and support.

Dani Naor, Senior Vice President for Business Development at Zadara, recently visited the Philippines as part of the series of meetings with brand partners in the Southeast Asia region. “Our company strategy is to work with partners and build a very close relationship with them to help their customers. During my visit in Southeast Asia, I represented the company in meeting our partners and their strategic customers and also with our global affiliates,” Naor shared.

Zadara operates across the globe maintaining clouds in hundreds of data centers with public and private cloud partners being managed by an expert team that provides excellent services and support and is the official cloud supplier of Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN in the Formula One world championship. With headquarters in Irvine, California, Zadara also have strategic locations in Cirencester (UK), Tokyo, Tel Aviv, Yokneam (Israel) and Bangalore.

Since 2011, Zadara’s Cloud Platform (ZCP) has simplified operational complexity through automated end-to-end infrastructure provisioning of compute, storage and network resources through solutions available on-premises and through cloud and colocation providers.

Sandz Solutions, a trusted advisor in data center optimization, offers Managed Services that enable IT groups to support the changing and increasing demands of the business. The company provides enterprise solutions that help transform clients’ data centers to provide the necessary flexibility and agility to support their business requirements. It currently provides services to SMEs and large corporations in various industries like financial institutions, manufacturing, retail, food and beverage and a number of government institutions.

COS launches Pride Month collection

Photo release The exclusive collection incorporates the personal touch of each talent, celebrating their style and individuality.

In celebration of Global Pride 2022, COS presents "Love for all," a limited-edition collection featuring three unique designs globally, made in collaboration with creators from the LGBTQIA+ community: performance poet, trans-visibility campaigner, and model Kai-Isaiah Jamal; artist, and creative director Zipeng Zhu; and musician and award-winning actor SOKO.

The exclusive collection incorporates the personal touch of each talent, celebrating their style and individuality. Using COS’ timeless, gender-neutral T-shirts as a canvas, Zipeng Zhu’s iconic, bold typography forms a LOVE emblem in embroidery, with colours from the Progress flag. The second T-shirt design reveals an original poem by Kai-Isaiah Jamal, whose work puts language to experiences that can be hard to express.

Captured by artist and fashion photographer Collier Schorr, the campaign also features creatives from the LGBTQIA+ community together with their partners, families and friends.

COS continues to champion the queer community, raising awareness of ongoing human rights issues by donating 100% of the collection’s profit to support charities that uphold human rights.

In the Philippines, COS has partnered with LoveYourself and Metro Manila Pride. Throughout June, selected styles from Pride Limited Edition will be available at COS SM Aura Premier.

Inspired by contemporary culture, the London-based fashion brand is known for iconic wardrobe pieces, elevated essentials, and innovative designs that are made to last. Dedicated to quality and sustainability, COS takes a bespoke approach to design, creating unique collections that combine function with timeless style. Experimental design details and material innovation are frequently revisited to include the latest sartorial advances and ensure the considered use of fibres whether they be recycled, renewed or sustainably sourced.

