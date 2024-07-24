Malls offering temporary shelter, waive overnight parking amid Typhoon Carina

MANILA, Philippines — A number of branches of SM Supermalls are opening their doors to those affected by the rains and winds brought by Typhoon Carina.

Several SM Supermalls branches, including Megamall, Aura, SM City Fairview, SM Center Antipolo Downtown, SM City Masinag, and SM City Telabastagan, all issued public advisories regarding temporary shelter.

Each of the malls announced they will accommodate those seeking temporary shelter from the storm's rainfall and floods, adding that overnight parking charges will be waived.

The malls also said that free Wifi, charging stations, and help desks are prepared to assist those who drop by.

SM Cinemas, SM Supermalls' movie entertainment brand, issued a separate advisory regarding those who cannot make it to their screenings because of the weather.

To ensure the safety of moviegoers, all those who purchased tickets for July 24 will be accommodated on their next availability following the latest weather safety advisory.

These include those who booked tickets in advance, particularly as many bought tickets early ahead of Marvel's latest blockbuster "Deadpool and Wolverine."

RELATED: Power outages hit Metro Manila, nearby areas as Typhoon Carina intensifies