Heart Evangelista shares 'guilt-free' shopping hack

MANILA, Philippines — Heart Evangelista has tips for guilt-free shopping, at least to appease her husband Chiz Escudero.

The fashionista recently shared a fun video on Instagram of her enjoying her pre-birthday shopping, spilling her "balancing act."

On Heart’s Instagram reel, she shared the advanced anniversary gift she bought for her husband: a luxury Rolex watch with a special case from French luxury brand Louis Vuitton.

“Balancing act – pag gumastos ka for yourself need mo din gift asawa mo para di ka pagalitan!” she joked.

Seems like Heart is off the hook, as she happily shared a clip of Chiz looking seemingly happy about her thoughtful gift.

Last month, the couple made netizens laugh with their cute interaction about Chiz questioning her bags in her closet.

