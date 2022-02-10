Heart Evangelista shares 'guilt-free' shopping hack





















































 
























Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
February 10, 2022 | 5:02pm
 





MANILA, Philippines — Heart Evangelista has tips for guilt-free shopping, at least to appease her husband Chiz Escudero.


The fashionista recently shared a fun video on Instagram of her enjoying her pre-birthday shopping, spilling her "balancing act."


On Heart’s Instagram reel, she shared the advanced anniversary gift she bought for her husband: a luxury Rolex watch with a special case from French luxury brand Louis Vuitton.  


“Balancing act – pag gumastos ka for yourself need mo din gift asawa mo para di ka pagalitan!” she joked.  


Seems like Heart is off the hook, as she happily shared a clip of Chiz looking seemingly happy about her thoughtful gift.


Last month, the couple made netizens laugh with their cute interaction about Chiz questioning her bags in her closet.  


