Haute summer: Store openings, pop-up stores solidify Manila’s claim as fashion capital

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines, according to Love, Bonito, remains to be “one of our fastest growing markets,” and as such, the Singapore fashion label is opening its first Philippine store in a few months.

Like Love, Bonito, here are some updates on new fashion store openings in town that further stake Manila’s claim as a budding global fashion capital, as the “world’s richest man in fashion” Bernard Arnault, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy (LVMH), believed Manila would be.

Helly Hansen opens third store in Shangri-La Mall

Photo release The new store at the level 3 of Shangri-La offers a comprehensive selection of gear designed to withstand the demands of nature while providing unparalleled comfort and protection.

Outdoor enthusiasts across the Philippines have reason to rejoice as Helly Hansen, the renowned Norwegian outdoor apparel brand, officially opened its third store in Shangri-La Mall in Mandaluyong City. The recent grand unveiling marks a significant milestone for the brand as it expands its global presence into the vibrant and adventure-seeking market of the Philippines.

The brand has long been synonymous with quality, innovation, and a passion for exploration. From the rugged terrains of Norway to the tropical landscapes of the Philippines, the brand has continuously pushed the boundaries of outdoor apparel, ensuring that adventurers around the world are equipped to embrace any challenge that comes their way.

Ron and Gianina Tan, the Managing Directors of Helly Hansen Philippines, expressed their excitement about the brand’s entry into the Philippine market, stating, “We are thrilled to bring Helly Hansen’s exceptional range of high-performance outdoor wear to the Philippines. Our mission is to inspire and enable people to explore and enjoy the great outdoors, and we believe that the Filipino market shares our passion for adventure and discovery.”

The new store at the level 3 of Shangri-La offers a comprehensive selection of gear designed to withstand the demands of nature while providing unparalleled comfort and protection. From cutting-edge outerwear to rugged footwear and accessories, every product reflects the brand’s commitment to quality craftsmanship and technical excellence.

Its latest collection is composed of high performance gear that is given an urban touch by reworking some of its classics into street savvy wear. Among the all-season staples that are available in the Philippines are HH logo polo shirts, light jackets, durable utility bags, tank tops and pullovers.

Lacoste drops new summer collection at pop-up store

SSI/Released The Lacoste 2024 Summer Collection was launched at the exclusive pop-up store in Glorietta Palm Drive Activity Center from April 30 to May 5. In the Philippines, Lacoste is exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists, Inc.

Lacoste unveiled a collection that aims to embody the French summer spirit — a playful yet elegant attitude. From swimwear to beach towels, sunglasses to lightweight, colorful textiles, the Summer 2024 collection epitomizes effortless summer style. Whether lounging poolside or hitting the beach with friends, the brand offers an array of chic and functional pieces.

Experience nature's beauty with Lacoste's Natural Dye Collection. Crafted from organic cotton and dyed with nature's own pigments, each piece showcases unique, luminous colors reminiscent of sun-drenched days. Each apparel is one-of-a-kind, resembling a wearable work of art.

Transition seamlessly into summer mode with essentials from the Heritage Print: Sunlit Collection. From lightweight clothing to stylish bags and shoes, this collection embodies effortless seasonal style. Choose from chic styles and vibrant shades, ranging from sweet pastels to fresh tones, with pops of color, print, and pattern.

Put your best foot forward with the L003 Neo—a modern, creative take on the classic sneaker. Featuring a breathable upper, high-grip sole, and signature finish details, these sneakers are a must-have for any fashion-forward individual.

Complete the seasonal ensemble with a range of bags and leather goods, from stylish totes to functional backpacks. Each piece from the new collection combines style and practicality, making it the perfect summer accessory.

The Lacoste 2024 Summer Collection was launched at the exclusive pop-up store in Glorietta Palm Drive Activity Center from April 30 to May 5. In the Philippines, Lacoste is exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists, Inc., and is also located at Central Square in Bonifacio High Street Central, Alabang Town Center, City of Dreams, Eastwood Mall, Estancia in Capitol Commons, Fairview Terraces, Gateway Mall, Greenbelt 5, Newport Mall, Okada, Podium, Power Plant Mall, Robinson’s Galleria, Robinson’s Magnolia, Robinson’s Place Manila, Rustan’s Makati, Rustan’s Shangri-La, Shangri-La Plaza East Wing, SM Mall of Asia, SM Megamall, Solaire, Trinoma, UP Town Center, Waterfront Cebu, Ayala Center Cebu, Abreeza Davao, SM Davao, Veranza KCC Mall General Santos and Zamboanga. Lacoste Accessories is located at Glorietta 4; Lacoste Sport at Ayala Center Cebu; and Lacoste Footwear at Alabang Town Center.

Since the very first polo was created in 1933, Lacoste relies on its authentic sports heritage to spring optimism and elegance in the world thanks to a unique and original lifestyle for women, men, and children. At the juncture of sport and fashion, Lacoste frees us up, creates movement in our lives, and liberates our self-expression.

In every collection, in every line, the brand’s timeless elegance is captured through a combination of the creative and the classic. Since its beginnings, the crocodile’s aura has grown more powerful with every generation who has worn it, becoming a rallying sign beyond style. Passed from country to country, from one generation to the next, from one friend to another, the brand’s pieces become imbued with an emotional connection that raises them to the status of icons. The Lacoste elegance - both universal and timeless - brings together a large community, in which everyone respects and recognizes each other's values and differences. Lacoste is an international brand from MF Brands Group, established in 98 countries, throughout a network of 1100 shops.

Love, Bonito to open first Philippine store in Greenbelt

Photo release Artist's render of the brand's upcoming Greenbelt store

Leading Southeast Asian womenswear brand, Love, Bonito, officially announced the opening of its first brick and mortar store in the Philippines.

Launching in the third quarter of the year at Greenbelt 3, Makati City, the inaugural store will feature the brand’s newly unveiled identity and revamped assortment strategy following its recent rebranding.

“After five years of shipping to the Philippines, we’re thrilled to announce the opening of our very first permanent store here,” stated Rachel Lim, Co-founder. “Throughout these years, we’ve cherished every connection made through events and collaborations, feeling deeply inspired by the warmth and support of the community. With our upcoming physical store, our Filipina customers can now experience our collections firsthand, join workshops, styling sessions, and be part of our vibrant community events.”

The first physical store in Manila will provide a space to hold community events, and include innovative features such as the electronic queueing system, the first within the fashion industry in the Philippines.

“The Philippines remains one of our fastest growing markets, with a constant double digit year-on-year growth since 2019,” said Dione Song, Chief Executive Officer. “Unlike traditional retailers, Love, Bonito started out as a digitally-native brand, but over the years have grown to understand the importance of being physically present where our community is. The pop-ups and showrooms we’ve done locally gave us much insight into our local customer base as well as the mall culture. With this, we’re thrilled to open our first store in a few months!”

Customers from the Philippines can continue to shop Love, Bonito through its Philippines website. Following the brand’s recent assortment revamp, the first capsule collection will be launched to complement the brand’s core Signatures and Staples lines.

This May, the capsule collection takes inspiration from ancient Chinese philosophy yin yang. Embracing the interconnectedness of complementary contrasts, this collection is a juxtaposition of looks where masculine meets feminine, and where dark blends with light. The beauty of the collection is encapsulated in its versatility to suit multiple occasions.

Givenchy opens new Philippine stores

SSI/Released The brand's new Greenbelt 4 boutique

French luxury fashion label Givenchy recently opened its new stores in Greenbelt 4 and Solaire Resort Entertainment City, in addition to its Shangri-La Plaza Mall East Wing store. In the Philippines, the brand is exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists, Inc. (SSI).

Givenchy proudly presents “Effortless Elegance," a meticulously curated, minimalist collection of luxurious essentials for men, crafted to cater to the tastes of a discerning clientele.

Inspired by the timeless spirit of Hubert de Givenchy's "Givenchy Gentleman" — a perennial reference in men's wear since 1969 — the brand’s latest creations for men seamlessly intertwine refined classics with contemporary sensibilities and effortless dressing. Composed of deceptively sophisticated silhouettes in high-quality fabrics, it showcases the House's art of tailoring know-how, executed with meticulous

attention to every detail.

Defined by nonchalance with a dash of flamboyance, this season's new collection focuses on fluid suiting and easy, straight trousers paired tonally with a button-down shirt, or a roomy jacquard knit. Meanwhile, timeless staples like the all-terrain black utility jacket and varsity inspired outerwear give the lineup a subtle hint of nostalgia.