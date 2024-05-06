Lego Star Wars unveils 25th anniversary sets, promos

MANILA, Philippines — In time for "Star Wars" Day last May the 4th, the Lego Star Wars franchise marked its 25th anniversary with new sets, exclusive freebies, and discounts.

Among the new limited-edition sets unveiled at the exhibition in Shangri-La Plaza Mall, Mandaluyong last Saturday was a Droid Commander set of three "Star Wars" characters, including R2-D2, which can be assembled into robots and coded to move using a Lego mobile application. Pegged for builders eight years old and above, the Droid Commander set retails for P17,000, but came with a 10% discount when bought with another set with a green sticker, which also fetched a separate 10% discount. At the event, a single-receipt purchase of P15,000 in sets paired with any Lego Star Wars set came with exclusive 25 Years Keychain, Years Notebook, Lego 40686 Star Wars Trade Federation Troop Carrier and 30680 AAT Polybag.

As a 25th anniversary special, Lego Star Wars unveiled its Ultimate Collector Series: Lego Star Wars TIE Interceptor, a meticulously crafted set boasting of intricate wings, a detailed cockpit interior, laser cannons, and a rear engine. This 1,931-piece set exemplifies the artistry of Lego designers. This set also includes a display stand with an information plaque, a

commemorative Lego Star Wars 25th anniversary brick, and space for the included TIE Pilot Minifigure and mouse droid figure.

Until May 11, patrons can indulge in exclusive offers and Gift with Purchase promotions available only in Lego Certified Store (LCS) in Shangri-La Mall: