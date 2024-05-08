Still perfecting your home-office space? Enhance it with these 6 tech solutions

MANILA, Philippines — After four years of lifestyle changes brought about by quarantines, remote work has become a sustainable practice, embraced by workers looking for convenience and employers who know that this hybrid model increases productivity.

As we continue the home office trend, it’s essential to explore better tech solutions. Here are some noteworthy items that could enhance your home office, and motivate you further.

1. Laptop

While Macbooks are widely adored, ASUS laptops offer a diverse range for those opting for Windows. Notable options include Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304), ASUS Vivobook 16 (X1605) and ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602).

The Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) combines premium performance with portability in a sleek design. It features 13th Gen Intel Core or AMD Ryzen 6000-Series processors, ensuring smooth multitasking and efficient performance. The sleek and elegant design makes it a great choice for professionals and creatives alike.



If you’re looking for ample screen real estate, the ASUS Vivobook 16 delivers with its 16-inch IPS wide-view NanoEdge display. It’s perfect for practical users who need a spacious workspace. Plus, it’s powered by up to 12th Gen Intel Core or AMD Ryzen 7000-Series processors.



Creatives will appreciate Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602)’s features. It boasts enhanced cooling, an ASUS Dial for intuitive control, and powerful performance with up to 13th Gen Intel Core H-series processors. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 GPU ensures smooth graphics, and the 16-inch 3.2K OLED touchscreen display is a treat for the eyes.

2. Projector

From home entertainment to professional tasks, Epson CO-FH02 Projector offers exceptional image quality featuring full HD and 3,000 lumens of brightness. This all-in-one projector allows you to project a big-screen—up to 391 inches—in the home and office. Even in bright rooms, this powerful projector delivers exceptionally bright yet colorful images with clear details.

Powerful yet affordable, the projector definitely gives a bang for your buck with its energy-saving features. It also comes with Android TV 2 Dongle and built-in Chromecast and 5W speaker.

3. Label printer

Epson LW-Z5010BA printer emphasizes high productivity and cost efficiency—thanks to the built-in LCD touch panel and keyboard for user-friendly editing, print speeds of up to 50mm/s, and compatibility with both LK tape cartridge and the new BR Label roll kit for high-volume printing. It even supports label width from 6mm to 50mm.

The label printer supports PET and vinyl tapes to suit both indoor and outdoor label applications and minimize label waste.

With features like auto power-off for energy savings, built-in WiFi and Ethernet connectivity, and Thermal Transfer Technology for durable labels, Epson LW-Z5010BA caters to both business and industrial use.

4. Scanner

Eco-conscious and cost-effective, Epson Perfection V39II scanner’s well-loved features include low heat dissipation and low power consumption, along with a mercury-free LED light source—all in a compact unit that offers quick start-up time.

It delivers high-quality scans at up to 4800 dpi optical resolution, enabling users to efficiently restore, archive and share family photos for generations to come.

Preserve your priceless memories with Epson V39II!

5. Tablet

This Redmi Pad SE offers an affordable option for work or homeschooling. With an 11-inch FHD+ 90Hz display, you’ll enjoy crisp visuals. The quad speakers enhance audio quality, and the 8,000mAh battery ensures long-lasting productivity and entertainment.

6. Smart modular lighting panels

nanoleaf.me

Nanoleaf Shapes – Hexagons are a creative addition to any home office. Touch-enabled and WiFi-controlled, they seamlessly integrate with various smart home assistants.

The sleek hexagonal design with subtle corners and thin edges allows users to create personalized lighting arrangements that enhance the ambiance of their workspace.

Invest in the right tech solutions

Remote work and study continue to be integral in our daily lives, and investing in tech solutions will surely improve the home-office experience.

From high-performance laptops and versatile projectors to eco-friendly printers and compact scanners, these tools not only increase efficiency but also contribute to a sustainable, comfortable and aesthetic workspace.

Editor's Note: This #Brandspace story is created with Epson. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent of our Editorial newsroom.