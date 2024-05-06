From cruel to cool summer: Beat extreme heat with these essentials

MANILA, Philippines — This year's summer has been deemed the hottest, with the heat index soaring to almost danger levels. It's important to keep cool, but at the same time, still look fresh and vibrant.

In time for the summer season, many brands have come up with solutions that help address some concerns — from a smart airconditioning unit to non-surgical face lifts for aging concerns.

Moms know best

Actresses Sarah Lahbati and Coleen Garcia are full-time and hands-on moms who make sure that their children are well-protected from the humid summer season.

It is the very reason that both have been impressed by the newly launched TCL CoolPro | FreshIN 2.0 Breathe+, Live Cool Inverter Air Conditioner as the unit enables them to enjoy a cooler summer.

"My children get so sweaty real quick. I'm talking about two boys, a 10-year-old and a five-year-old. We've been loving our new unit and loving it every single day," said Sarah at the unit's launch held last March in Taguig City.

She takes care of her sons, Zion and Kai. As a busy mom, she loves that she can control the unit wherever she may be. She can even have her room already cool even when she is still yet to reach home with just a push of a button.

It is possible with the use of the TCL Home App, which enable sher to activate her AC by instructing Google Home. The unit can also take voice commands.

Coleen similarly likes the same features, adding that she has since been meticulous with her home choices, particularly in ensuring a safer and cleaner air in their home.

‘D’ has spoken from viral 'Wag na tayo mag-break, please' billboard mystery

The mystery billboard towering along C5 in Quezon City, "Wag na tayo mag-break, please. Love, D," has gone viral online. Speculation ran rampant, with many attributing the message to various artists pleading with their exes. However, to the surprise of many, this was no personal plea; it was a masterfully orchestrated marketing campaign by none other than Dermorepubliq, a Filipino-owned skincare brand, as seen in the new billboard installment last April 9.

Dermorepubliq offers a range of meticulously crafted products designed to address various skincare needs. Among their standout products are the 5% Niacinamide + HA Serum, Niacinamide Clarifying Toner, Niacinamide Botanical Face Wash, Alpha Arbutin + HA Serum, and Niacinamide Face Bar, tailored specifically for brightening purposes. Additionally, their 2.5% Retinol Serum and 1% Hyaluronic Acid and Snail Mucin Serum are revered for their anti-aging properties and exceptional hydration benefits. Complementing these essentials are AHA and BHA serums, glycolic acid treatments, body bars, spot treatments, and more, all elegantly presented in Dermorepubliq's sophisticated, minimalist packaging.

Dermorepubliq earned the esteemed title of the top skincare brand by TikTok Shop Philippines during its 9.9 Sale in 2023, achieving an impressive sales milestone of 13,000 units across 11,000 orders within that exclusive time alone.

While "D" may not be an individual, its message resonates deeply as an act of self-love. Dermorepubliq's mission extends far beyond conventional skincare; it is a beacon of empowerment, urging individuals to embrace their unique beauty and conquer their insecurities.

"In a market saturated with skincare options, Dermorepubliq stands as a beacon of reliability and innovation," states Keith Sta. Barbara, Dermorepubliq's Chief Executive Officer. "Our Filipino roots ensure a deep understanding of local needs and preferences, while our global aspirations signal a commitment to excellence on the international stage."

Dermorepubliq, a Filipino-owned skincare company, is one of the renowned TikTok Shop skincare brands. It is renowned for its essential science-based formulations tailored for men and women aged 18 to 35, offering affordable and effective skincare solutions. Dermorepubliq provides 21 effective skincare products tailored to diverse needs, all priced under 500 pesos. Backed by FDA approval and thousands of positive reviews, it competes with international brands in quality and affordability.

AXE releases 3 new fragrances proven to be finer than perfumes

AXE has been around for more than 40 years, and since 1983, the innovative fusion of an eau de toilette and deodorant has proven to be a success for men worldwide. AXE once again shakes up the fragrance game by introducing a new collection that offers the essence of luxury for the man who wants to smell fresh, bold, and finer than fine.

Here's the data to back it up. In a blind test against some well-known high-end fragrances, 8 in 10 men agreed they would replace their current cologne with AXE's latest innovation—the Fine Fragrance Collection. Formulated by the best "noses" in the fragrance business right now, it is no wonder AXE's new scents got that many positive reviews and continues to get more by the day.

Who are the "noses" in the fragrance industry? These are the only the best of the best who craft fragrances for some of the biggest luxury brands in existence today. Fragrance houses Givaudan and Firmenich and iconic perfumer Ann Gottlieb have both thrown their hats into the AXE ring and have created unforgettable scents using high-quality ingredients, but at price points for the everyday man to enjoy little luxuries in life without breaking the bank.

With its venture out into the world of fine fragrances, AXE stays authentic to its core — a body spray that is the perfect hybrid between a Fine Fragrance and a deodorant, evoking elegance and luxury with every spritz.

With the introduction of the Fine Fragrance Collection, not only are the scents created with high-quality ingredients, but AXE has also upped the ante when it comes to neutralizing odor. With Zinc Zap technology, it is designed to keep you feeling fresh and protected for 72 hours, guaranteed. That is three days of smelling as fine as you can be.

Choose from this range of scents:

Aqua Bergamot: Crisp and sparkling like crystal blue waters, Aqua Bergamot is as bright, light, and cool as its name. With essential oils of Bergamot, Sage, and Juniper, this is the scent if you're an island bro. Its earthy sandalwood and spicy nutmeg give this scent a remarkable "land and sea" harmony, lending modernity to this classic scent.

Blue Lavender: Calm and collected, lavender and mint with amber notes mix to send a smooth, rich, and peaceful aroma. Think of this scent as a striking balance of sweetness and light, a bite of Italian gelato on a warm summer day. It is a refreshing scent for the summer but with the headiness of warmth from the vanilla and tonka bean notes.

Emerald Sage: Love the outdoors? Emerald Sage may be the scent that harkens to nature's call. Infused with Geranium, Cedarwood, and Indonesian Patchouli, this scent is the most worldly of the three. Its top notes are Moroccan spearmint, French lavender, and Canadian Fir Balsam, with herbs and spices like Indian cardamom and the enduring scent of Virginian Cedarwood, among many others. All these ingredients are hailing around the globe, bottled, and created for you.

Bye, aging!

Summer almost always prompts the skin to lose its liquid, and with a humid summer season ongoing, it undoubtedly makes people whose concern includes skin aging worry.

There is a solution for them, especially for those who are willing to invest in their skin's wellbeing for the long run.

Beauty and dermatology brand Galderma recently launched its Shape Up Holistic Individualized Treatment (HIT) strategies in the country.

At last month's launch in Bonifacio Global City, Galderma introduced its individualized treatment plans that highlight its Restylane and Sculptra portfolio.

Galderma's Shape Up HIT approach recommends the use of some of its products to its over 130 partner doctors and clinics.

Sculptra, for instance, is a collagen biostimulator that is said to provide over two years of restored skin firmness. Restylane Lyft, meanwhile, can address the concerns of patients with thicker skin on the midface. On another note, the Restylane Defyne is designed to enhance contour and definition for those with thinner skin. Those who have volume concerns or hollowed cheeks, they can opt for Restylane Volyme.

Galderma executives said that their partner doctors or clinics use a methodology that ensures patient safety and satisfaction. It involves assessment of the patient's anatomy, determining the products that are best for use on problem areas, and the treatment that is best suited for the patient.

This method takes time because they want to discuss in detail about the treatment plan.

As for the price, they said they do not disclose it because it depends on the clinics and the range of prescribed treatments.

"Shape Up HIT is not just a treatment; it's a transformational journey toward unveiling the natural beauty inherent in every Filipino. By tailoring our approach to each individual's unique needs, we are setting a new standard in personalized aesthetic care," said Christine Yap-Legaspi, Galderma Injectables Aesthetics Marketing and Customer and Education Training Manager.

Luxury on your lips (and cheeks!)

Elevate your daily makeup routine with the Spotlight Hydra Tint, a luxurious, multi-tasking tint that delivers a stunning burst of color with unparalleled hydration, leaving your lips and cheeks looking naturally flushed and irresistibly healthy!

Infused with a cocktail of nourishing ingredients, including glycerin and hyaluronic acid, to quench your lips with long-lasting moisture, this innovative formula pampers your pout, while ensuring a comfortable wear that never feels drying.

Available in a curated selection of five exquisite shades, the Hydra Tints help you own your individuality and embrace the spotlight!

From the warmth of "Drops," a perfect MLBB hue, to the cool elegance of "Flow," a light rosy plum, the Hydra Tint offers a shade to flatter every complexion. Indulge in the classic k-beauty red of "Soak" or the sun-kissed terracotta charm of "Drench." For a touch of drama, "Dewy" delivers the perfect plum statement.

Like other Spotlight products, the Hydra Tint is yet another multidimensional beauty innovation! For the lips, cheeks and beyond, its blendable formula allows for seamless application on your cheeks and eyelids too, creating a cohesive and radiant look. The long-lasting stain ensures your color stays put throughout the day, for a look that is both effortless and unforgettable.

Indulge in the transformative power of the Hydra Tint for only Php 395.

Find this exquisite product at all SM Department Stores and select Watsons locations near you. Savor the Spotlight experience with our flagship Lazada, Shopee, and TikTok stores for a truly convenient shopping experience.

Summer-proof your pout

A refreshing break from all the gloss releases, here’s the newest innovation from your favorite local makeup brand: the EB Matte Lip Ink.

Dubbed as your new go-to summer essential, this innovative liquid lipstick delivers a perfectly matte pout infused with nourishing Vitamin E and Hyaluronic Acid. Feel the difference as it hydrates your lips for a comfortable, all-day wear.

Channel those summer vibes with the EB Matte Lip Ink's stunning spectrum of six warm shades. Find your perfect match: Ginger Spice: A light and playful orange pink. Nude Salmon: Your everyday MLBB with a warm touch. Melon Milk: A deep, luscious warm melon. Fresh Coral: Your go-to coral for any occasion. Burnt Red: A brick red hue. Cocodamia: A gorgeous toasted terracotta.

Experience the first-ever waterproof, non-drying, non-sticky, and long-lasting liquid lipstick formula thanks to its patented film-forming technology. No more discomfort and flakiness, just matte goodness. For only P220, the EB Matte Lip Ink is a must-have addition to your makeup kit. Shop the line now online at Ever Bilena's official flagship stores on Shopee, Lazada, and Tiktok.

Solution for acne-prone skin

Having an acne-prone skin can have an impact on our confidence and self-esteem. But thankfully, there have been many advances in skincare to offer solutions for whatever skin issues we might have. One of them is Hyaloo which offers the new Pore Repair Collection, the latest innovation from the Korean skincare brand, that’s rich in Hyaluronic Acid (HA).

HA is a naturally occurring humectant found in the skin, with an impressive ability to hold 1,000 times its weight in water. This means it plumps up skin, leaving it feeling more supple and hydrated, while simultaneously creating a barrier that prevents moisture loss. But the benefits of HA don't stop there! Studies have shown it can also reduce inflammation, a key factor in acne breakouts.

However, for truly acne-conquering results, we need something more. Enter Hyaloo's Pore Repair Collection, the latest innovation from the Korean skincare brand known for its gentle yet effective dermatologist-tested formulas.

This collection harnesses the power of Hydra-BHA technology, a unique blend of:

• 4x Hyaluronic Acid: Delivers intense hydration and plumps skin.

• Salicylic Acid: A beta hydroxy acid (BHA) that gently exfoliates, unclogs pores, and fights acne-causing bacteria.

• Ceramides: Strengthens the skin's barrier, preventing moisture loss and irritation.

Here's how the three products in the collection work together to transform your acne-prone skin:

Hyaloo Pore Repair Foam Wash: This pH-balanced cleanser gently removes excess oil, dirt, and impurities, leaving skin feeling refreshed and calm. Its exfoliating properties unclog pores, visibly reducing acne and redness.

Hyaloo Pore Repair Deep Hydrating Gel: This lightweight, oil-free gel moisturizer is perfect for oily skin. It absorbs quickly, providing intense hydration without clogging pores. It's even gentle enough for use on both face and body.

Hyaloo Pore Repair Matte-Finish Water Cream SPF 50+ PA+++: This non-comedogenic water cream provides broad-spectrum sun protection without leaving a greasy residue. It's perfect for daily use, even on sensitive skin, and leaves your complexion looking matte and shine-free.

Hydration is an essential to any acne-prone skin type’s skincare routine and Hyaloo is here to be your “hya-mazing” best friend. Hyaloo paves the way for clear pores by promoting balanced, clear, and healthy skin through deep hydration. Hyaloo’s Pore Repair collection treats your skin with the gentle care it deserves, while providing potent ingredients to combat acne. All products in the Hyaloo Pore Repair range is vegan, cruelty-free, and fragrance-free.

Ready to say goodbye to acne and hello to hydrated, balanced skin? Shop Hyaloo's Pore Repair Collection exclusively at a Watsons and SM Department Store near you, or online at Hyaloo’s official Tiktok, Shopee and Lazada flagship stores.

Say goodbye to sensitive skin woes this summertime

It’s summer! It’s finally the time to fully enjoy the many activities one can do under the sun. While most people eagerly anticipate this time of year, those who have sensitive skin find themselves being held back from joining in on the fun. Whether it's the fear of irritation from the humidity and warmer temperatures or discomfort from sweating, summer can present unique challenges for those who experience sensitivities especially when it comes to their skin.

But people with sensitive skin need not worry anymore — your favorite Aveeno Skin Relief presents its quickest solution-to-date. Aveeno Skin Relief Lotion now soothes sensitive skin in as fast as 20 seconds, through dermatologist-prescribed and clinically proven oat science. The lotion contains Triple Oat Complex, a special blend of oat flour, oat extract, and oat oil, which strengthens the skin barrier and supports its natural ceramide production to help relieve very dry, itchy, and sensitive skin. Meanwhile, Aveeno Skin Relief Body Wash gently cleanses and locks in moisture for up to 24 hours. What more can you ask for?

Ira Santos, Kenvue Philippines’ Senior Brand Manager, proudly shares, “At Aveeno, we know sensitive skin can leave one vulnerable and requiring special care. We know that one’s skin can go through sensitive phases depending on the weather, environmental aggressors and many more. That’s why we create formulas that are rich in nourishing ingredients like oats to help sensitive skin sufferers. We want to deliver real results for healthy-looking skin through the power of oats.”

Let’s hear it from Kiara Yau and Alec Bang, Aveeno brand ambassadors, who both share how they used to dread summertime but overcame their sensitive skin struggles with the help of Aveeno Skin Relief.

“I’m always exposed to dirt, the smoke, pollution [and] as a sensitive skin girly, I tend to itch a lot,” Kiara shares, and to combat these, she swears by using Aveeno Skin Relief. “I use Aveeno Skin Relief Moisturizing Lotion [because] it can relieve my dry, itchy, sensitive skin in just 20 seconds.”

On the other hand, Alec Bang proudly shares how her sensitive skin has improved, “Aveeno has been my companion ever since. I’m so happy that the itchiness has minimized by applying my Aveeno [Skin Relief] Lotion... Not only that, most of my dry patches are now gone from constantly using it.”

This summer, Aveeno enables people to step outside with confidence, knowing that their sensitive skin is properly cared for and protected so they can fully immerse themselves in the joys of summer, without the fear of discomfort or irritation caused by skin dryness getting in the way. Whether it's lounging by the pool, embarking on a hike through nature, or simply enjoying a leisurely stroll in the park, Aveeno Skin Relief Lotion empowers individuals to savor every moment of the season, basking in the warmth of the sun without worrying about the impact on their sensitive skin. — With reports from Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

